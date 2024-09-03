Why is BSNL broadband prices better than other telecom service providers?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BSNL

As Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have raised their recharge prices, BSNL has developed several affordable broadband plans to make it a popular choice among Indian consumers. Here's a breakdown of BSNL's recently added affordable broadband plans which offers and how they compare to the competition. The government-owned telecom service provider has recently made its fibre broadband service more affordable by reducing its plans' prices.

Recently, the telecom service provider slashed three plans (costing Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 329), making them more cost-effective and value for money.

But why is BSNL cutting down the price of its existing plans?

The answer is, the reach and affordability are making it a must-have network service provider. Its competitive edge in the broadband market is growing as these revised plans have been working towards making a strong entry into the broadband market of India, aiming to reposition itself as a more affordable alternative to Jio and Airtel.

This move further comes at a time when the major telecom companies have increased their recharge prices by about 15 per cent, which will lead many users to consider switching to BSNL for better value.

Check BSNL network availability

If you are thinking of switching to BSNL’s network, then it is essential to first check the availability in your area. While BSNL's broadband service is widely available in Delhi and other nearby regions, there are still some areas where it is not yet accessible. Make sure to verify network availability before making the switch.

ALSO READ: India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024: A new era in telecommunications

India has announced the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) Rules 2024, aiming to revolutionize telecommunications under the new Telecommunications Act of 2023. Here’s what the new rules entail for India’s telecom sector.

ALSO READ: More screen time and no exercise may push you to digital dementia: Know-how?

With the rising use of smartphones, and reduction in physical activity, it has been noticed by doctors that people are falling victim to digital dementia these days. Here's what the doctors are saying.