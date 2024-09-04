Apple iPhone 15 512GB gets MASSIVE DISCOUNT ahead of iPhone 16 launch for limited-time period

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 512GB gets MASSIVE DISCOUNT ahead of iPhone 16 launch

It’s an excellent time for those looking to purchase an iPhone. Apple's latest iPhone 15 series is currently available at significant discounts, making it an opportune moment to buy. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 16 on September 9, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the reduced prices on older models.

Massive price drop on iPhone 15 512GB

If you have been waiting for a price drop on the iPhone 15 series, your patience is rewarded. Major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering substantial discounts on various iPhone 15 models. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 15, originally listed at Rs 1,09,600, is now available at a reduced price. Flipkart is offering a significant 17 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 89,999.

Additional savings and offers

To maximize savings, customers can take advantage of additional offers. Flipkart provides extra benefits like 5 per cent cashback on purchases made with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, transactions using BOBCARD come with an extra 10 per cent discount. There’s also an option to trade in old phones for a discount of up to Rs 58,850, depending on the condition of the old device.

iPhone 15: Features and specifications

Launched in September 2023, the iPhone 15 features a sleek glass back panel with an aluminium frame and an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant. The smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it’s powered by the A16 Bionic chipset and offers up to 512GB of storage with 6GB of RAM.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 includes a dual rear camera setup with 48MP and 12MP sensors and a 12MP front-facing camera. The device is equipped with a 3349mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Surge in sales of premium smartphones costing more than Rs 1 lakh in India: Report

The demand for luxury smartphones has significantly increased in India, driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing trend towards premium products. A new report states that smartphones which are priced around Rs 1 lakh and above have gone up by 20 per cent year-on-year in Q1 of the year.

ALSO READ: GoPro HERO13 Black and HERO launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990: Details revealed

GoPro has launched two new action cameras in India- the high-end is HERO13 Black and the compact is a budget-friendly HERO. It comes with an innovative design, these travel-friendly cameras are designed to elevate the user experience for both professional creators and casual users. Here’s a detailed look at what these cameras offer.