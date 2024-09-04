Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
GoPro HERO13 Black and HERO launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990: Details revealed

GoPro has introduced two new action cameras in India: the premium HERO13 Black and the budget-friendly HERO. Designed for both professionals and casual users, these feature-packed cameras promise to enhance your shooting experience with their innovative design and travel-friendly build.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 17:03 IST
GoPro HERO13 Black, GoPro HERO
Image Source : GOPRO GoPro HERO13 Black

GoPro has officially unveiled two new action cameras in India- the high-end is HERO13 Black and the compact is a budget-friendly HERO. With cutting-edge features and innovative design, these travel-friendly cameras are designed to elevate the user experience for both professional creators and casual users. Here’s a detailed look at what these cameras offer.

HERO13 Black: Premium features and performance

Priced at Rs 44,990, the HERO13 Black is GoPro’s latest flagship camera and it is packed with advanced features that cater to professional videographers and adventurous users alike. Key highlights include:

  1. Magnetic latch mounting and GPS: The HERO13 Black introduces a snap-and-go magnetic latch mounting system, allowing for quick and secure camera placement. GPS and performance stickers provide detailed tracking, including speed, altitude, and g-force data.
  2. Enhanced battery life: The camera is equipped with a redesigned 1,900mAh Enduro battery, offering longer runtimes in all weather conditions. Expect up to 1.5 hours of continuous recording at 4K30 and 5.3K30 resolutions.
  3. Interchangeable HB-series lenses: The HERO13 Black supports four swappable lenses, each optimized for different shooting scenarios. The Ultra Wide, Macro, Anamorphic, and ND Filter lenses are all waterproof and scratch-resistant, enhancing creative possibilities.
  4. High-speed WiFi 6: Users can enjoy up to 40 per cent faster content transfer speeds, making it easier to share your adventures on the go.

HERO: The smallest 4K GoPro

The new HERO is priced at Rs 23,990 and is the smallest GoPro ever with a built-in screen. Despite its compact size, it packs impressive features:

  1. Ultra-compact design: Weighing just 86 grams, the HERO is 35 per cent smaller and 46 per cent lighter than the HERO13 Black, making it perfect for travel and on-the-go shooting.
  2. Rugged durability: The HERO is waterproof up to 16ft (5m) and built to withstand tough conditions, whether you're exploring the outdoors or navigating urban environments.
  3. 4K video and hyperSmooth stabilization: Capture stunning 4K videos with the HERO's simplified user interface. The Quik app provides HyperSmooth video stabilization, ensuring smooth, shake-free footage.

Availability and warranty in India

  • The HERO13 Black and its Creator Edition (Rs 64,990) are available for pre-order with shipping starting on September 10.
  • The HERO will be available for pre-order starting September 16, with shipping beginning on September 22

GoPro’s official distributor in India

India’s official distributor, Luxury Personified (LP), offers an additional 1-year warranty at no extra cost, along with the standard 1-year international warranty. 

