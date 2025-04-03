Myanmar earthquake: Heroic man jumps between 600-foot high skyscrapers to save wife, daughter | VIDEO In Bangkok, Kwon Young Jun jumped across a fractured walkway linking two skyscrapers shortly after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and Myanmar on March 28.

A viral video captured the heart-stopping moment a man jumped between two collapsing skyscrapers at a height of 600 feet in Bangkok to save his wife and daughter when the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, Thailand and neighbouring countries.

Kwon Young Jun was working out on the 52nd floor of the Park Origin Thonglor condo complex in Bangkok when the tremors hit on Friday, March 28. Realizing the danger, he rushed towards a shattered 600-foot-high walkway connecting his building to the one where his wife and baby were. Without thinking twice, the man jumped across the broken structure, risking his life to reach them, The Sun has reported. A video posted by Daily Mail on X showed the man's leap of faith.

Upon reaching the other side, Jun discovered that his wife and child had already been evacuated. He then rushed down more than 40 floors to reunite with them outside. Miraculously, he escaped with only minor injuries.

Watch the video here:

Heroic father jumped across a gap 600 feet in the air to save his wife and child during the Myanmar earthquake. pic.twitter.com/oaBotzig85 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 2, 2025

"All I could think about was getting back to the room to save my wife and child. I knew the building was breaking apart, but I saw the gap and just jumped," Jun recalled.

His wife, Sukanya Yutuam, expressed her shock after seeing the footage. "It was very dangerous. When I saw the clip, I was as shocked as everyone else. Instinct took over, and he jumped across the buildings," she said.

She said her husband has always put their family first even in moments of extreme danger and that she has chosen the right life partner.

Death toll crosses 3,000 in Myanmar earthquake

Nearly a week after the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, the death toll has risen to 3,085, according to the country’s military-led government. Search and rescue teams continue to recover bodies as humanitarian aid groups rush to provide survivors with medical care and shelter.

In its latest update, the military reported that 4,715 people have been injured, while 341 remain missing.

The powerful earthquake, which struck last Friday near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, caused widespread destruction. Thousands of buildings collapsed, roads cracked, and bridges were severely damaged across multiple regions.

Local media reports suggest that the actual number of casualties may be much higher than official figures. With telecommunications disrupted and many areas difficult to access, authorities fear the toll could rise sharply as more information emerges.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that initial assessments indicate four hospitals and one health center were completely destroyed, while another 32 hospitals and 18 health centers sustained partial damage.

Rescue operations remain challenging, but efforts continue to reach affected communities and provide critical aid to those in need.