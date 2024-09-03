TRAI takes strong action against fake calls: Blocks 2.75 lakh mobile numbers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spam calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has stepped up against the rising cases of fake calls. To combat this troublesome cybercrime like fake calls and messages, the authorities have further blocked around 2.75 lakh mobile numbers. They have blacklisted several telemarketing service providers as well. Here is a closer look at the recent developments and upcoming changes which got implemented by the regulations.

TRAI Cracks Down on Fake Telemarketing Calls and Messages

In a decisive move against unregistered telemarketers, TRAI has blocked 2.75 lakh mobile numbers used for fake calls and messages. The telecom regulator has been warning access service providers for months about the increasing issue of fake telemarketing activities. In addition to blocking numbers, TRAI has also blacklisted 50 telemarketing service providers.

New regulations to take effect from October 1

From October 1 onwards, the new rules will come into effect which will prohibit telemarketers without whitelist approval from sending messages which contain URLs or links to users.

This deadline was originally set for August 31 but has been extended to September 30, 2024.

This move further aims at curbing the misuse of telemarketing channels.

Significant Rise in Spam Calls in 2024: Report

TRAI reported a sharp rise in spam calls during the first half of 2024. More than 7.9 lakh complaints were reportedly filed against unregistered telemarketers between January and June (2024).

In response to the concerning and rising concern, TRAI issued strict directives to all access providers on August 13, 2024, and instructed them to immediately stop promotional voice calls from unregistered entities using PRI, SIP or other telecom resources.

Enforcement actions and blacklisting of telecom entities

By following TRAI’s instructions, access providers will have to take stringent actions against those who are misusing telemarketing channels. By the time of writing, more than 50 telecom entities have been blacklisted for spamming, and it was further reported that more than 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and telecom resources have been disconnected to prevent further misuse.

Guidelines for telecom Operators and telemarketers

On August 8, 2024, TRAI conducted a meeting with telecom operators, telemarketers and other stakeholders who outlined the new guidelines for marketing messages and calls.

TRAI’s directive states that were reportedly misusing its telecom lines for spam will face disconnection of all telecom resources by its service provider and be blacklisted. This information will be shared among all telecom service providers, who will also disconnect resources allocated to the blacklisted entity for up to two years.

