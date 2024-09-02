India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024: A new era in telecommunications

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telecom

India has officially introduced the Telecommunications (Administration of Digital Bharat Nidhi) Rules, 2024, under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. These new rules have been designed to expand telecommunications services across underserved regions and communities in India, which are promoting digital inclusion and equity.

The Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) will replace the older Universal Service Obligation Fund, which was created under the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885. This new fund has been strategically positioned to meet the dynamic technological needs of India, which ensures robust telecom services in even the most remote areas of the country.

Focus on inclusive telecommunication services

The DBN has been focusing on enhancing telecommunication services for marginalized groups, including women, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections of society.

By supporting projects and schemes in remote areas, the fund has further aimed at bridging the digital divide and providing equitable access to modern telecommunications infrastructure.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, praised the new rules on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the government’s commitment to digital equity. “These rules are a reflection of our resolve to strengthen India’s mission of becoming Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” Scindia stated.

Roles and responsibilities of the DBN administrator

The new rules outline the responsibilities of the DBN administrator, who will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the fund. Projects eligible for DBN funding must focus on enhancing telecommunication services, advancing access to next-generation technologies, and promoting innovation and research within the telecom sector.

Key objectives and focus areas

Key objectives of the DBN include:

Fostering indigenous technology development

Supporting telecom start-ups

Promoting sustainable and green technologies

The rules have emphasized the importance of making funded telecommunication networks accessible on an open and non-discriminatory basis, ensuring all regions benefit equally.

India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024

A step towards a developed India

The introduction of the Digital Bharat Nidhi is part of the broader Telecommunications Act, 2023, which was passed by Parliament in December last year and came into effect in June 2024. Guided by the principles of inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, the Act aims to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047, in line with the nation’s ambitious goals for a brighter future.

The Digital Bharat Nidhi has been marking a significant step forward for India’s telecommunications landscape, setting the stage for a more inclusive and innovative digital future.

