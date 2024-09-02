Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024: A new era in telecommunications

India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024: A new era in telecommunications

India has announced the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) Rules 2024, aiming to revolutionize telecommunications under the new Telecommunications Act of 2023. Here’s what the new rules entail for India’s telecom sector.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 23:13 IST
Telecom, Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024
Image Source : FILE Telecom

India has officially introduced the Telecommunications (Administration of Digital Bharat Nidhi) Rules, 2024, under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. These new rules have been designed to expand telecommunications services across underserved regions and communities in India, which are promoting digital inclusion and equity.

The Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) will replace the older Universal Service Obligation Fund, which was created under the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885. This new fund has been strategically positioned to meet the dynamic technological needs of India, which ensures robust telecom services in even the most remote areas of the country.

Focus on inclusive telecommunication services

The DBN has been focusing on enhancing telecommunication services for marginalized groups, including women, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections of society. 

By supporting projects and schemes in remote areas, the fund has further aimed at bridging the digital divide and providing equitable access to modern telecommunications infrastructure.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, praised the new rules on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the government’s commitment to digital equity. “These rules are a reflection of our resolve to strengthen India’s mission of becoming Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” Scindia stated.

Roles and responsibilities of the DBN administrator

The new rules outline the responsibilities of the DBN administrator, who will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the fund. Projects eligible for DBN funding must focus on enhancing telecommunication services, advancing access to next-generation technologies, and promoting innovation and research within the telecom sector.

Key objectives and focus areas

Key objectives of the DBN include:

  • Fostering indigenous technology development
  • Supporting telecom start-ups
  • Promoting sustainable and green technologies

The rules have emphasized the importance of making funded telecommunication networks accessible on an open and non-discriminatory basis, ensuring all regions benefit equally.

Related Stories
BSNL slashes price of 3300GB data plan: High-speed internet now at Rs 399

BSNL slashes price of 3300GB data plan: High-speed internet now at Rs 399

BSNL 5G rollout expected in March 2025: Details

BSNL 5G rollout expected in March 2025: Details

Why Vodafone-Idea's 5G launch is still on hold? Key challenges explained

Why Vodafone-Idea's 5G launch is still on hold? Key challenges explained

Airtel expands mobile network to remote village of Phobrang near Indo-China border

Airtel expands mobile network to remote village of Phobrang near Indo-China border

Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

This Jio recharge plan worth Rs 198 offer unlimited 5G data for 14 days: Details here

This Jio recharge plan worth Rs 198 offer unlimited 5G data for 14 days: Details here

TRAI report: Indians calling, data-streaming more than ever due to these factors

TRAI report: Indians calling, data-streaming more than ever due to these factors

Airtel offers an extended bill payment and 1.5GB of free data for North East users: Details here

Airtel offers an extended bill payment and 1.5GB of free data for North East users: Details here

BSNL's 70-day recharge plan comes bundled with offers, under Rs 200: Details here

BSNL's 70-day recharge plan comes bundled with offers, under Rs 200: Details here

Reliance Jio launches new international roaming plans: Details here

Reliance Jio launches new international roaming plans: Details here

TRAI and Google implements new rules for mobile users: Details here

TRAI and Google implements new rules for mobile users: Details here

This BSNL plan is under Rs 1,000 and will last for 300 days: Details here

This BSNL plan is under Rs 1,000 and will last for 300 days: Details here

BSNL's 1-year plan offers 600GB data: Full details here

BSNL's 1-year plan offers 600GB data: Full details here

Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024 - India Tv
India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024

A step towards a developed India

The introduction of the Digital Bharat Nidhi is part of the broader Telecommunications Act, 2023, which was passed by Parliament in December last year and came into effect in June 2024. Guided by the principles of inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, the Act aims to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047, in line with the nation’s ambitious goals for a brighter future.

The Digital Bharat Nidhi has been marking a significant step forward for India’s telecommunications landscape, setting the stage for a more inclusive and innovative digital future.

ALSO READ: ED investigation uncovers Rs 25 crore cyber investment scam: Find out how it was done

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 3 to come with three years of Wear OS updates: Price and specs revealed

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement