Google Pixel Watch 3 to come with three years of Wear OS updates: Price and specs revealed

The Google Pixel Watch 3, unveiled last month alongside the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event, is set to receive Wear OS updates for three years. This update policy ensures that the smartwatch will have the latest software enhancements and security features until October 2027. However, this three-year update period is shorter than the four years of updates promised by Google’s main competitor, Samsung, for its Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra models.

Comparison with other Pixel devices

While the Pixel Watch 3 gets a three-year update cycle, Google’s Pixel smartphones boast a more extended support period, receiving seven years of OS and security updates. This discrepancy highlights the shorter update lifespan for wearables compared to smartphones within Google’s ecosystem. Previous Pixel Watch models also follow this three-year pattern: the Pixel Watch 2 will receive updates until October 2026, and the original Pixel Watch from 2022 is supported until October 2025.

Pixel Watch 3: Price and availability in India

The Pixel Watch 3 was introduced with a starting price of Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model and Rs. 43,900 for the 45mm Wi-Fi model. It is currently available for pre-order in India through Flipkart and various retailers such as Reliance Digital and Croma.

Specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, both featuring an Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 320ppi pixel density. The display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, making it durable and scratch-resistant.

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 is powered by the Qualcomm SW5100 processor, paired with a Cortex M33 co-processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient battery management. The watch is also built to withstand dust and water with its IP68 rating, making it a reliable companion for everyday activities and workouts.

Strong battery life

Battery life is another highlight of the Pixel Watch 3. The 41mm version is equipped with a 307mAh battery, while the 45mm variant houses a larger 420mAh battery. Both models claim to offer up to 24 hours of battery life, even with the always-on display mode enabled, providing users with a full day of usage without needing a recharge.

With a combination of stylish design, powerful hardware, and consistent software updates, the Pixel Watch 3 is positioned as a competitive option in the smartwatch market.

