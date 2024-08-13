Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Review: A smartphone with great underwater camera capabilities, decent performance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

In today’s time, choosing a smartphone means looking for a great performance device with strong camera capabilities, longer battery life, and gaming capabilities. Durability is a secondary consideration these days- but still, some users hope for it specifically.

The recently launched Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is a device which stands tall with decent specs and has been positioned as durable as its key selling point. The major highlight of this device is the impressive IP69 rating, which makes it more durable for the rugged smartphone demand in the Indian market. It is also said that the device surpasses the iPhone 15 Pro Max's IP68 rating with the ability to be in the water for a longer run and yet perform flawlessly.

But does durability alone make it a great buy? We reviewed the device and here is our detailed review to let you know if it is a good bid for the Indian consumers who are looking for a good-looking device with smarter performance.

Design: Tough yet stylish

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G certainly is one of the most attractive-looking smartphones I’ve reviewed recently. The unit which I received was in Dusk Pink shade and it looked very stylish with a vegan leather back panel. Its leather back not only adds to the aesthetic but also enhances grip and resists fingerprints, making it a pleasure to hold.

It comes with a very slim design with a silver rim, making it look more premium than expected. It certainly defies the stereotype and despite its IP69 rating, which offers top-tier protection against water and dust, the new F27 Pro+ is lightweight.

The other colour variant is Midnight Navy which also looks great. The round camera module with a metal ring finish adds to its appeal- indeed a beautifully designed device. Weighing in at just 177 grams, the F27 Pro+ feels surprisingly light for a ‘tough’ phone.

Durability: Class-leading protection

Oppo has claimed the F27 Pro+'s durability and some of these hold up well during our review. The phone comes with IP69-rated, which means that the device is waterproof and dustproof. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which adds an extra layer of protection against drops and scratches on the display.

During our test, the F27 Pro+ performed smoothly (during gaming, photography, binge-watching, and social media browsing). Also, the best part was the survival capability when used during swimming or even in rainy conditions- without worrying about the smartphone’s health- it is certainly durable.

Oppo also touts a "damage-proof 360-degree armour body" which reinforces the handset’s toughness. However, it is worth noting that the device is not invincible and extreme conditions could still pose a risk, while the phone is highly durable- which means, the device is strong but not a rugged device.

Display: Bright and vivid, but No 4K capabilities

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution, and a peak brightness of up to 950 nits. The screen is vibrant, offering a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. The phone works well, and no matter what- if you are scrolling through social media or watching videos, the display performs well and without any lag.

The only drawback which I noticed was the lack of 4K content support. Though the display delivers excellent colour reproduction, apps like Netflix and YouTube are limited to Full HD resolution, which means that the device will not be able to enjoy 4K content on their device.

Performance- Good for daily use, But not for long gaming sessions

The F27 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC chipset, which is further paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device works flawlessly and everyday tasks like web browsing, social media, and video streaming work well which could handle the device smoothly and without any lag or heating issues.

While the phone runs most games smoothly, it struggles with higher graphics settings (gaming and real-time fighting games), which requires the users to dial down the visuals for a smoother experience.

Given its price point of Rs 27,999, the F27 Pro+ feels underpowered.

Software: Clean but With bloatware

The F27 Pro+ runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. While the software experience is smooth and offers a lot of customization options, it further comes preloaded with several third-party apps- which are not much needed (in most cases). The good part is, that we can delete the apps and games, which come preloaded on the smartphone.

On the positive side, the single speaker on the F27 Pro+ is clear, loud, and free from distortion, and makes it a decent option for multitasking.

Battery Life

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which could last for a day easily, with moderate usage. The phone comes bundled with 67W fast charging support and Oppo further includes a SUPERVOOC charger which means the device charges faster- giving enough juice to the device to last longer.

During our usage, when tested, the battery charged from 0 to 100% within an hour, which certainly makes it one of the fastest-charging smartphones available in its category.

Camera: Great daylight and average lowlight

The Oppo F27 Pro+ features a 64-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. It certainly delivers good photos during daylight conditions- which are detailed and vibrant. However, it delivers grainy in low light conditions, producing photos washed out at times with grains.

Underwater photography Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G- underwater Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G waterproof Selfie camera Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Indoor photography Low light Camera Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

The front-facing camera further suffers similar issues, with slow processing and lacklustre performance in low light.

While the phone does offer some useful AI editing tools, the overall camera experience is OK and not very impressive, especially given the F27 Pro+’s price point (under Rs 30K).

Verdict

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G comes with great looks, and decent performance which certainly makes it an ideal performer for underwater photography. But it certainly faces stiff competition at its price segment (Rs 27,999).

The device offers excellent durability, stylish design, and solid battery life, but it falls short when it comes to photography strength and gaming capabilities.

Hence, if you are looking for a durable smartphone which can handle everyday tasks with ease, then the device is a fine choice. But it certainly lacks 4K capabilities and gaming strength.

