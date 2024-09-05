This Jio plan will last for 1 year and cost less than Rs 1900: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JIO

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom service provider, has consistently offered value-packed recharge plans for its vast customer base. If you’re a Jio user looking for a long-term, budget-friendly option, this news is just for you. Jio has introduced a recharge plan with an impressive 336-day validity, offering unlimited calls, data, and SMS at a very affordable price. Let’s dive into the details.

Long-validity plan for hassle-free recharges

For its 49 crore users, Jio has structured its recharge options into various categories to cater to specific markets and people. Among the existing plans (from low to high cost), the value section certainly stands out with three powerful recharge plans. One such plan, which offers a whopping 336 days of validity, has been designed for users who do not want the hassle of recharging frequently. With this plan, users can enjoy uninterrupted mobile services for almost 11 months, making it a perfect option for long-term savings.

Unlimited calling and SMS benefits: Rs 1899

This Rs 1,899 recharge plan from Jio comes with the benefit of unlimited calling on any network.

The plan further provides 3,600 free SMS for the entire 336-day validity, ensuring smooth communication without any additional charges.

Data limitations

While the plan is perfect for users who are looking for long-term validity (for a year) and free calling benefits, it does have its limitations when it comes to data. The Rs 1,899 plan includes just 24GB of data for the entire 336 days, making it more suitable for those who do not rely heavily on mobile data.

After the data is consumed up, the internet speed will reduce to 64kbps, which is enough for basic tasks like messaging. But users could anytime recharge for additional data if they need it.

Free subscription to Jio apps

Jio also offers a free subscription to its popular services like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud with this plan.

This adds extra value, allowing users to stream their favourite content or store their files securely in the cloud without paying extra.

How to activate the plan costing Rs 1899?

If you’re interested in this long-validity plan, you can purchase it easily through the My Jio app. Simply log in, select the Rs 1,899 recharge option, and enjoy the benefits of a year-long, hassle-free plan.

ALSO READ: Meta collaborates with Telangana to boost E-governance and citizen services with AI integration

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G launch date finally CONFIRMED: Everything you need to know