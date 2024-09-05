Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta collaborates with Telangana to boost E-governance and citizen services with AI integration

Advancing ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Meta on Thursday announced a two-year partnership with the Telangana government under which it will empower public officials and citizens with the latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.

A press release from the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm said Meta will collaborate with the state government to enable the deployment of e-governance solutions leveraging its open-source Generative AI technologies, including the latest Llama 3.1 model.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, at Meta India, said the company is committed to harnessing Generative AI's power for global good, ensuring equitable access to its benefits.

“By sharing openly available AI models, we're driving innovation and democratizing access. This mission converges with our dedication to e-governance, leveraging digital technologies to enhance government services, transparency, and citizen engagement in the state of Telangana. Together, AI and e-governance will foster a more efficient, accountable, and inclusive future, where technology empowers citizens and governments alike,” Thukral said.

This strategic partnership is aligned with Meta's open approach to AI innovation and Telangana's digital leadership, aiming to harness the potential of AI to drive social and economic opportunities in the state, while addressing unique local needs, and paving the way for groundbreaking solutions, it added.

Source: PTI