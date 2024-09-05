Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Vivo T3 Ultra with 24GB RAM and curved display to launch soon in India

Vivo T3 Ultra with 24GB RAM and curved display to launch soon in India

The Vivo T3 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerful, stylish device with its curved display, massive RAM, and robust battery. Stay tuned for more updates on its camera and other exciting features as the launch date approaches.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 17:29 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra
Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone under its T-series by unleashing the Vivo T3 Ultra. The smartphone is generating excitement ahead of its official launch, with its design and key features already revealed. Vivo has listed the device on Flipkart, confirming that it will be available both on the official Vivo website and the e-commerce platform.

Sleek Curved Display and Ultra-Slim Design

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be designed to impress with a sleek, curved display. The company claims that the device will be the thinnest smartphone which will further feature a curved display, with a slim profile of just 0.785 cm. This design choice is expected to offer users a premium, comfortable grip, making the phone stand out in terms of aesthetics and functionality.

5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging

One of the highlighting features of the device is the 5500mAh battery, which will offer a longer (extended) battery life for extended usage. To complement the large battery, the device will support 80W fast charging, allowing users to quickly charge and get back to their tasks without waiting for hours.

Massive 24GB RAM for powerful performance

Power users will appreciate the massive 24GB RAM support in the Vivo T3 Ultra. It comes with 12GB of standard RAM, with an additional 12GB of virtual RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and high performance, even with resource-heavy applications. This level of RAM is ideal for gaming, productivity, and handling multiple apps without lag.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ and ample storage

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, making it a strong contender in the performance department. The base variant will offer 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for users to store apps, media, and documents.

Related Stories
Vivo launches its most expensive smartphone in India: Check out its price, specifications here

Vivo launches its most expensive smartphone in India: Check out its price, specifications here

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India: Here's how you can save Rs 75000 on its purchase

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro goes on sale in India: Here's how you can save Rs 75000 on its purchase

Vivo to launch new Y series smartphone this week: All you need to know

Vivo to launch new Y series smartphone this week: All you need to know

Vivo adds new smartphone to its Y series in India: Check its price, specifications, availability

Vivo adds new smartphone to its Y series in India: Check its price, specifications, availability

Vivo T3 Lite priced under Rs 10000 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Vivo T3 Lite priced under Rs 10000 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Vivo Y18i priced at Rs 7,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Vivo Y18i priced at Rs 7,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 with Zeiss camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 with Zeiss camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G sleek design, curved display launched in India: Check price, specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G sleek design, curved display launched in India: Check price, specifications

More details coming soon

While Vivo has revealed several exciting features, the company has yet to disclose full specifications, including the camera details, which will be announced on September 9. With a unique camera module design, the Vivo T3 Ultra promises to deliver a premium photography experience, differentiating itself from other Vivo smartphones.

ALSO READ: GoPro HERO13 Black and HERO launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990: Details revealed

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement