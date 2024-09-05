Vivo T3 Ultra with 24GB RAM and curved display to launch soon in India

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone under its T-series by unleashing the Vivo T3 Ultra. The smartphone is generating excitement ahead of its official launch, with its design and key features already revealed. Vivo has listed the device on Flipkart, confirming that it will be available both on the official Vivo website and the e-commerce platform.

Sleek Curved Display and Ultra-Slim Design

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be designed to impress with a sleek, curved display. The company claims that the device will be the thinnest smartphone which will further feature a curved display, with a slim profile of just 0.785 cm. This design choice is expected to offer users a premium, comfortable grip, making the phone stand out in terms of aesthetics and functionality.

5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging

One of the highlighting features of the device is the 5500mAh battery, which will offer a longer (extended) battery life for extended usage. To complement the large battery, the device will support 80W fast charging, allowing users to quickly charge and get back to their tasks without waiting for hours.

Massive 24GB RAM for powerful performance

Power users will appreciate the massive 24GB RAM support in the Vivo T3 Ultra. It comes with 12GB of standard RAM, with an additional 12GB of virtual RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and high performance, even with resource-heavy applications. This level of RAM is ideal for gaming, productivity, and handling multiple apps without lag.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ and ample storage

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, making it a strong contender in the performance department. The base variant will offer 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for users to store apps, media, and documents.

More details coming soon

While Vivo has revealed several exciting features, the company has yet to disclose full specifications, including the camera details, which will be announced on September 9. With a unique camera module design, the Vivo T3 Ultra promises to deliver a premium photography experience, differentiating itself from other Vivo smartphones.

