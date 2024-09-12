Xiaomi 14T series global launch set for September 26: Design leaked in hands-on video

Follow us on Image Source : X Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated 14T series later this month. The global launch event for the series will take place on September 26, with Xiaomi confirming the date in a recent tweet. By the time of writing, the details remain scarce, but the leaked design and specifications of both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro have surfaced, giving fans a glimpse of what is yet to come.

Global launch on September 26

The Xiaomi 14T series will be officially announced during a global launch event in Berlin, Germany.

The event is set for 2:00 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST) on September 26, when both the vanilla Xiaomi 14T and the more powerful Xiaomi 14T Pro are expected to be introduced.

This launch mirrors last year’s release of the Xiaomi 13T series, which was also revealed on the same date.

Xiaomi 14T series: What to expect?

The upcoming Xiaomi 14T series is expected to build on the foundation laid by its predecessors.

As with the previous generation, we are likely to see 2 models:

Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 14T Pro

As per the reports, both devices will feature Leica-tuned cameras, which claim to enhance the photography experience of the device.

Leaked design: A refined look with Leica-branded cameras

Ahead of the official unveiling, alleged hands-on videos of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro were leaked on TikTok, showing off the new design. Although the video was later removed, screenshots were posted online, revealing the design of both models. The Xiaomi 14T was spotted in a sleek black finish, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro sported a stylish silver look.

Both models seem to retain a similar design language to their predecessors but with slight modifications, particularly in the camera arrangement. The highlight of the design is the Leica-branded triple rear camera system, housed in square-shaped modules, adding a premium aesthetic.

Powerful cameras with Leica expertise

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is rumoured to feature an impressive camera setup, boasting a 1/1.31-inch main sensor with a Light Fusion 900 sensor for capturing stunning details. In addition, it may come equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera for versatile photography options. The Xiaomi 14T series promises to deliver a top-notch photography experience, particularly with Leica’s fine-tuning enhancing the camera's capabilities.

Stunning display and powerful chipsets

The Xiaomi 14T series is expected to offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. These display features will likely provide vibrant colours, high contrast, and a buttery smooth viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14T is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while the Pro model may come with the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. Both chipsets are expected to offer robust performance, making the devices suitable for heavy multitasking, gaming, and media consumption.

Final Thoughts: A New Flagship Contender

As the launch date approaches, excitement continues to build for the Xiaomi 14T series. With a blend of powerful performance, advanced camera features, and stunning design,

