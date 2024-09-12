Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How to protect your Android devices from cyber threats?

How to protect your Android devices from cyber threats?

CERT-In strongly advises Android users to regularly check for updates and install the latest security patches to safeguard their data and keep their devices secure.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 18:18 IST
Android, cyber threats, tech news
Image Source : FILE How to protect your Android devices from cyber threats?

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has reportedly issued a high-severity warning for Android users in the country. This advisory has been directed at those using Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13, and 14, following the discovery of serious vulnerabilities in the operating system.

In today’s digital age, ensuring the security of your smartphone is crucial and one must not leave the Android device exposed and vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Vulnerabilities in Android: A major security threat

CERT-In has identified multiple vulnerabilities in different components of the Android OS, including the Framework, System, Google Play system updates and more. These security flaws could enable the attackers to exploit personal data, gain elevated privileges or even launch Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks, which cause significant device malfunctions.

Who is most at risk?

Android devices which are running on outdated versions or those without the latest security patches are at the highest risk. Cybercriminals could easily exploit the older versions, which further leads to unauthorized access to sensitive information or control over the system. 

Vulnerabilities have further been detected as an external component supplied by tech providers like Arm, Qualcomm, Unisoc and others.

What makes these vulnerabilities dangerous?

The flaws could lead to escalation to the attackers who eventually gain administrative control over the Android device, or a DoS attack, disrupting the functionality of your phone. In an era where smartphones are used for sensitive tasks like online banking, confidential data access and location sharing, these risks are worth noting and must not be ignored to avoid future vulnerability.

Related Stories
CERT-In warns users of vulnerabilities in Apple iTunes, Google Chrome: Details here

CERT-In warns users of vulnerabilities in Apple iTunes, Google Chrome: Details here

Government issues warning to Android smartphone users, personal data at risk: Here's why

Government issues warning to Android smartphone users, personal data at risk: Here's why

Truecaller launches THIS special service in India to protect users from online fraud

Truecaller launches THIS special service in India to protect users from online fraud

Microsoft faces another global outage days after CrowdStrike error led to 'blue screen of death'

Microsoft faces another global outage days after CrowdStrike error led to 'blue screen of death'

How to turn on the SOS Emergency feature on your iPhone or Android smartphone?

How to turn on the SOS Emergency feature on your iPhone or Android smartphone?

A guide on how to enable 'Require Password to Power Off' setting on your smartphone

A guide on how to enable 'Require Password to Power Off' setting on your smartphone

How to enable Find My Device on Android to find your misplaced device: An easy guide

How to enable Find My Device on Android to find your misplaced device: An easy guide

Google confirms Android 15 update rollout timeline: All you need to know

Google confirms Android 15 update rollout timeline: All you need to know

Infinix XPAD tablet to launch on September 13: Feature MediaTek Helio G99, 11-inch display, more

Infinix XPAD tablet to launch on September 13: Feature MediaTek Helio G99, 11-inch display, more

How to avoid or safeguard the risk? Start by updating your device NOW

Google frequently rolls out several security patches to fix such kinds of vulnerabilities, but many users use them to delay the installation of the updates. Reasons further include the concern over data consumption, inconvenience and storage issues. However, neglecting these updates leaves your device exposed to cyber threats.

ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone exports from India surges to USD 5 billion in 5 months

ALSO READ: Woman loses Rs 27 lakh in eSIM Scam: How to protect yourself from 'SIM Swap Fraud'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement