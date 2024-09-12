Follow us on Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller finally brings Live Caller ID to iPhones

Truecaller users on iPhones have long struggled with limited features available for iOS, especially when compared to Android. However, the wait is over, as this is about to change with the new iOS 18 update. The CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi confirmed that the update will enable iPhone users to get access to the Live Caller ID on their devices, making Truecaller function the way its users have always wanted.

Truecaller on iPhones: Live Caller ID

For years, Truecaller’s caller ID feature did not work properly on iPhones due to Apple's privacy restrictions. Users had to rely on Siri to identify callers, which was an additional step. And now, with the iOS 18 update, Truecaller will work just like it does on any Android device- offering a seamless experience for iPhone users.

Live Caller ID: What does it bring to iPhone?

The iOS 18 update further introduces new APIs which will enable apps like Truecaller to fetch live caller information while maintaining privacy. This update is claimed to be a game-changer for iPhone users, as it will provide real-time caller ID for incoming calls, something iPhone users have been waiting for.

Privacy concerns addressed

Truecaller has faced criticism over privacy concerns in the past, especially after allegations in 2022 that the app collected data without consent. The company denied these claims and further emphasised that the new Live Caller ID feature will operate in a privacy-preserving way, in line with Apple's standards.

Positive reactions from iPhone users

iPhone users are said to be excited about the new update. Many iOS users have appreciated the move by mentioning it on social media, expressing their enthusiasm. Co-founder Nami Zarringhalam further acknowledged the long wait, stating, "Soon, everyone will be able to experience a smartphone the way we always knew they could, safe and trustworthy."

With the new feature update, what will change for the iPhone users?

Earlier, Truecaller had limited functionality on iPhones due to privacy restrictions- whereas iOS did not allow third-party apps to access call logs or perform real-time tasks. With the new update, Truecaller will finally offer live caller ID, giving iPhone users a more efficient way to identify callers and block spam.

iPhone users could now look forward to a smoother Truecaller experience with live caller ID, making it easier to spot unknown or spam calls right as they happen.

