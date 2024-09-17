OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched at Rs 2,299 with ANC, 43-hour battery and more

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus, a popular consumer goods brand has recently unleashed its entry-level wireless earbuds, named the Nord Buds 3 in the Indian market. The buds are currently priced at Rs 2,299 and will go on sale from September 20 onwards via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and its offline partner stores.

These affordable earbuds claim to bring premium features like ANC, long battery life and IP55 protection at a budget-friendly price tag, certainly making them a solid option for anyone who is looking to upgrade their audio experience.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 come with a 12.4mm titanized diaphragm and a copper wire coil, which promises deeper bass and clearer treble.

It further comes with OnePlus' BassWave 2.0 technology and 3D audio to drive an immersive sound experience, claims the company.

The 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature helps block out background noise, while the AI Clear Calls feature, paired with a dual-mic system, ensures better voice clarity during phone calls.

It also comes with a Transparency Mode, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while still enjoying their music.

Design and build

The Nord Buds 3 are designed to be lightweight, weighing 4.2 grams per earbud. They are 10% smaller and lighter than the previous version and feature a vertical soap-style charging case and waterdrop-shaped earbuds, similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro.

The IP55 rating ensures that the earbuds are water and dust-resistant, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor use.

Battery life and charging

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is its battery life. The earbuds can last up to 12 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off. When combined with the charging case, the total battery life extends to 43 hours. The earbuds also support fast charging, providing up to 11 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Additionally, the Nord Buds 3 are the first TWS earbuds to receive TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification, guaranteeing at least 80% battery capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

The earbuds are available in two colours—Harmonic Gray and Melodic White.

