Ex-Yahoo, Google, and Facebook exec: Why taking a demotion was a smart career move

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Why taking a demotion was a smart career move- Jennifer Dulski

Jennifer Dulski, founder and CEO of Rising Team, has had a career filled with unconventional choices that have led her to leadership roles at major tech companies like Yahoo, Google, and Facebook. Despite following non-traditional paths, including taking demotions, Dulski has emerged as a successful entrepreneur and management expert. Here's how her choices shaped her career.

Starting with Yahoo: Taking a Pay Cut for Passion

Dulski's journey began in 1999 when she opted for a marketing job at Yahoo right after earning her MBA. The role paid half of what other job offers were offering, but her passion for tech drove her decision. "Most of my peers didn’t understand my choice, but I was excited about getting started in technology and business," she shared.

This wasn’t the only time Dulski made an unconventional decision. During her time at Yahoo, she sought to transition into a general management role. However, the only available position was two levels below her current marketing job. Despite concerns from her peers, she accepted a one-level demotion, which, in hindsight, was a pivotal decision in her career.

Taking a Demotion: A Strategic Move

Dulski saw the demotion as an opportunity to explore her interest in running a business. "People looked at me and said, 'What are you doing?' But I knew I wanted to try to run a business," she said. Her risk paid off as she was promoted within 18 months and entrusted with overseeing six businesses.

From Yahoo to Startup and Google: Defying Expectations

After nearly nine years at Yahoo, Dulski made another bold decision: she left her senior executive role to join a small startup called Dealmap. Many questioned this move, but Dulski’s choice proved fruitful when Dealmap was acquired by Google. Dulski stayed on at Google for two years before moving on to another passion project: leading Change.org as its president and CEO.

Building Rising Team: The Culmination of a Non-Traditional Career

After more than two decades in leadership roles at some of the biggest tech companies, Dulski founded Rising Team, a leadership development platform. Reflecting on her journey, she said, "I’ve taken what I consider the unexpected or less obvious career option at many points along the road. In 2020, I started my own company, which feels like the culmination of my career."

ALSO READ: Google’s Circle to Search feature coming soon to more Android devices

ALSO READ: Smartphone speaker not working properly? 5 simple way to fix the problem