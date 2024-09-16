Smartphone speaker not working properly? 5 simple way to fix the problem

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartphone speaker

Experiencing sound issues on your smartphone could be incredibly frustrating, especially when you are trying to make or receive calls, watching OTT or listening to music. Whether you are dealing with muffled audio, inconsistent volume, or no sound at all, these problems can often be fixed without needing to visit a repair shop.

Most of the time, the issue is due to minor software glitches or settings mishaps. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to resolve your smartphone’s sound problems on both- iPhone and Android devices.

Quick steps to fix sound issues on your smartphone

If you are having trouble with your smartphone's audio, then you need to relax as this concern could be fixed. There are a few steps when followed, that could be taken to diagnose and resolve the issue. Let us explore five easy ways to restore your smartphone’s sound.

Check the Volume Settings

One of the first things to check is the volume levels- because at times we tend to forget. You might have accidentally lowered the volume or a glitch might have reset it.

For iPhone users, you need to:

Navigate to Settings

Go to Sounds & Haptics

Click on Ringers and Alerts

Move the slider to the right to increase the volume.

If you hear sound, your speaker is working fine.

For Android users, you need to use the physical volume buttons to adjust the sound or access the volume sliders on-screen. Make sure all sliders which include media and notifications, are turned up.

Turn Off Do Not Disturb Mode

Having ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode enabled can mute your phone, causing missed calls and notifications.

For iPhone:

Go to Settings

Click on Do Not Disturb

Toggle it off if it’s turned on.

For Android:

Open Settings

Go to Sound

Tap on ‘Do Not Disturb’

There, make sure that all automatic rules are disabled, and the mode is turned off.

Disable Bluetooth

Bluetooth connections might reroute your audio to external devices like speakers or headphones, which could explain why you’re not hearing anything from your phone's speaker.

For iPhone:

Head on to Settings

Navigate to Bluetooth

Click on switch it off.

For Android:

Navigate to Settings

Navigate to Connected Devices

Tap on Bluetooth

Toggle it off to see if your audio returns.

Test Sound with a Headset

If your smartphone’s sound still not working, test it with a wired or Bluetooth headset to determine whether the issue is hardware-related or a software.

Hence, if you hear sound through a headset, but not from the speaker, it could indicate a speaker malfunction that might require a professional fix.

Reset your smartphone’s settings

If all else fails, resetting your phone’s settings might be one of the solutions. Be sure to back up your data before resetting, as it will erase all custom settings.

For iPhone:

Go to Settings

Tap on General

Go to Reset

There, tap on Reset All Settings

For Android:

Head to Settings

Go to System

Tap on Advanced

Reset Options

Erase all data

Then confirm by entering your PIN.

