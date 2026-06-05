PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi, slams 'pessimists' for mocking Atmanirbhar Bharat

Surat:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public rally in Gujarat’s Surat and came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying there are some pessimists in the country today who constantly mock the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and consistently belittle this resolve of the nation. Targeting Rahul and the Congress, PM Modi said these people forget that a country dependent on others can never attain the heights of development it truly deserves.

"There are some pessimists in the country today who constantly mock the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. They consistently belittle this resolve of the nation. These are the people who have always kept India dependent on other nations; they forget that a country dependent on others can never attain the heights of development it truly deserves,” he said.

Saying that the Congress has been seeking opportunities by spreading chaos and uncertainty for the past 12 years, he said but the people of the country have repeatedly given it a fitting reply.

“The people of Gujarat have pushed the Congress to the margins, but even where Congress governments exist, the public has grown weary of the party's misgovernance. Just recently, local body elections were held in Himachal as well. Despite having a Congress government there, the party suffered a crushing defeat. The people of Himachal have rejected the Congress's misgovernance. Prior to this, the Congress lost the local body elections in Haryana, and the people of Punjab have also sent a clear message to the party...The Congress's politics of seeking opportunities amidst chaos will not work".

He said that the world is going through a phase of unprecedented challenges. “Some time ago, I had said that this decade is proving to be a decade of disasters for the world. In recent times, we have witnessed one global disaster after another. First, there was the massive crisis caused by COVID-19; then wars broke out in various places, and a severe energy crisis has thrown the entire world into disarray. Petrol prices across the globe are witnessing constant fluctuations, and gas supply chains are collapsing. It gives me great satisfaction that, through the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians, the country is facing every such crisis with strength,” he said.

He said there is immense resentment among the people of Karnataka regarding the Congress government, and that is precisely why the party had to change its Chief Minister there. “India has moved far beyond negativity; this is a nation defined by optimism and fuelled by extraordinary aspirations. Its citizens are filled with dreams and resolve, and the people are committed to transforming that resolve into reality. When the collective will of the nation is so determined, it can achieve any goal and therein lies India's true strength, he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 18,800 crores in Surat, Gujarat.