Malviya Nagar fire fallout: Delhi to recover losses from officials found guilty of illegal constructions

New Delhi:

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Friday took a big decision in the aftermath of the Malviya Nagar fire that claimed the lives of 21 people, and said the officials will now face consequences for illegal construction in Delhi. If found guilty, recoveries will be made from the officials' salaries, pensions, and assets, the Delhi government said. “The DDMA Act, 2005, will be invoked and the officials found guilty could face imprisonment,” the Delhi government said after the meeting.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that the Chief Minister's team has taken major decisions in consultation with all relevant agencies, regarding illegal construction and violations of regulations. To ensure coordinated action among all agencies operating in Delhi, the District Magistrate (DM) has been empowered to make decisions binding on all departments.



“A decision has been taken to invoke the DDMA Act; violations entail a penalty of up to two years of imprisonment and a committee formed following the Malviya Nagar incident has been directed to seal any hotels or guest houses in their area that are found to be operating illegally. Structures in Delhi exceeding 'Ground plus 4' floors are to be sealed,” he said.

He said that under the Revenue Recovery Act of 1819, the recovery will be made from government officials in the event of damage to an individual's or government property and the recovery will be effected from their salary, pension, or assets.







