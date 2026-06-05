Maharashtra govt extends OBC-like education benefits to Maratha community, announces 8 schemes | Details

Mumbai:

In a significant decision aimed at expanding educational support for the Maratha community, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved a range of educational concessions and welfare measures on the lines of those available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Under the new decision, students from the Maratha community will become eligible for several scholarships, reimbursements and educational assistance programmes that are currently available to OBC students. The state government has decided to roll out eight key schemes, marking a major policy move in favour of the community.

Maratha students to receive OBC-like educational benefits

The state government has decided that Maratha students will be entitled to educational facilities and concessions similar to those enjoyed by OBC students. The move is expected to benefit thousands of students pursuing secondary, higher secondary, professional and vocational education across Maharashtra and other states. Officials believe the decision will improve access to higher education and reduce the financial burden on students and their families.

What are eight schemes announced for Maratha community?

As part of the policy, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the following benefits to eligible Maratha students:

Post-matric scholarship scheme: Students pursuing education after Class 10 will be eligible for financial assistance under the post-matric scholarship programme. Driver and conductor training scheme: The government will provide benefits under the Motor Vehicle Driver and Conductor Training Scheme to help eligible candidates acquire vocational skills and employment opportunities. Scholarship for secondary and higher secondary students: Students studying in secondary and higher secondary classes will be covered under dedicated scholarship schemes aimed at supporting their education. Access to multiple reimbursement schemes: Maratha students will also be eligible for various reimbursement programmes that cover educational expenses and academic support benefits. Benefits for professional courses in other states: Students from Maharashtra who secure admission to aided and unaided professional courses in other states will also be eligible for benefits under the scheme. Eligibility across courses covered under OBC benefits: Any educational course currently eligible for OBC educational concessions will now also be available to students from the Maratha community. Benefits for admissions taken through institution-level quota: Students admitted to vacant seats after the completion of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through institution-level admissions approved by regulatory authorities, will also receive educational concessions similar to OBC students. Automatic extension of future OBC educational benefits: The government has clarified that any educational concession or facility currently applicable to OBCs, or introduced in the future, will automatically be extended to the Maratha community until further orders.

What this decision means for students

Experts believe the move is expected to provide wider access to educational opportunities, particularly for students pursuing higher education, technical courses and professional programmes. Financial assistance through scholarships and reimbursements can significantly reduce the cost of education for many families. The decision may also encourage greater participation in vocational training programmes, helping students enhance employability and skill development.

Why the move is politically significant

The Maratha reservation issue has remained one of the most prominent socio-political issues in Maharashtra over the past several years. While debates around reservation and legal provisions continue, the latest decision focuses specifically on educational welfare and support measures. Political observers believe the move could strengthen the government's outreach among Maratha youth and students while addressing long-standing demands related to educational assistance.

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