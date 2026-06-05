Will Iran play FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in USA amid ongoing war? White House gives indication

New Delhi:

Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup received a significant boost after the country's national football team was granted visas to enter the United States. There was tremendous doubt about their participation in the global event, which is less than a week away now.

The development came after uncertainty over travel documentation had cast doubt on the squad's preparations. Iranian ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh had indicated on Thursday that the team was still awaiting approval to enter the United States. A White House official later confirmed that the visas had subsequently been issued.

The delay prompted Iranian officials to revise logistical plans ahead of the competition. Rather than establishing a base in Arizona, the team will now operate from Tijuana in Mexico. The adjustment followed prolonged visa concerns and growing sentiment within Iran that the squad's stay inside the United States should be limited.

Meanwhile, Iran are expected to arrive in Tijuana on Sunday before beginning their World Cup campaign. Their first Group G fixture is scheduled for June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles. Further group-stage matches will see them face Belgium in Los Angeles before travelling to Seattle for a meeting with Egypt.

The backdrop behind delay in visas

The backdrop to the tournament has added an unusual political dimension to the competition. Ongoing hostilities between Iran and the United States have placed added attention on the team's presence during the event, making it the first World Cup in tournament history where a host nation is set to welcome a country with which it is at war.

Diplomatic and security considerations have also featured prominently in discussions surrounding Iran's delegation. While Iranian officials have said Washington never formally opposed the team's presence, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that individuals linked to the Revolutionary Guards would not be permitted as part of the World Cup delegation. The issue could affect members of the Iranian squad who have previously completed mandatory military service with the organisation.

Iran FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)

Defenders: Danial Eiri (Malavan), Ehsan Hajsafi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Hossein Kanaani (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Ali Nemati Omid Noorafkan (Foolad), Ramin Rezaeian (Foolad)

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Mehdi Ghaedi (Al-Nasr), Saman Ghoddos (Kalba), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al-Wahda), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Dender), Mohammad Mohebi (Rostov), Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia (Esteghlal), Mehdi Torabi (Tractor), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)

Forwards: Ali Alipour (Persepolis), Dennis Dargahi (Standard Liege), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor), Mehdi Taremi (Olympiacos), Shahriyar Moghanlou (Kalba)

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