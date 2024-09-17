Reliance Jio offers 1-year free Jio AirFiber as Diwali Dhamaka Offer: How to avail it?

Follow us on Image Source : JIOFIBER JioFiber

Reliance Jio has unveiled an enticing offer for Diwali, providing customers with a chance to get a 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection. This promotion, available from September 18 to November 3, 2024, can be accessed by new and existing JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users.

How to avail of the offer?

For new customers

Spend Rs 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store. This threshold might seem high but could be worthwhile if you’re already planning to purchase major electronics.

For Existing users

Recharge with a special Diwali plan priced at Rs 2,222. This plan will make you eligible for the 1-year free Jio AirFiber service.

Coupon details and redemption

Eligible customers will receive 12 coupons, each equivalent to the value of their active Jio AirFiber plan.

These coupons can be redeemed at Reliance Digital, MyJio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive stores.

To use each coupon, you must make an electronic purchase of Rs 15,000 or more within 30 days of receiving it.

Key dates

Offer Period : September 18, 2024 – November 3, 2024

: September 18, 2024 – November 3, 2024 Coupon validity: Coupons will be valid from November 2024 to October 2025

ALSO READ: Nothing Teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24: What to expect?

A teaser was rolled out that shared a cryptic message (on Tuesday), that hinted at a potential new audio product, speculated to be the Nothing ‘Ear Open’, which will be a fresh addition to their wireless earbuds lineup.

ALSO READ: iOS 18: How to download the update and get access to new features on your iPhone?

Apple has officially started to roll out the new iOS 18 in India from September 16 onwards. The latest software update claims to bring exciting features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. Whether it is the redesigned Control Center, new custom home screen layouts, or advanced Safari and Maps, the new iOS 18 could offer a lot to the users, says Apple Inc.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched at Rs 2,299 with ANC, 43-hour battery and more

The new buds are currently priced at Rs 2,299 and will go on sale from September 20 onwards via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and its offline partner stores.