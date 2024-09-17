Follow us on Image Source : FILE iOS 18: How to download the update and get access to new features on your iPhone?

Apple has officially started to roll out the new iOS 18 in India from September 16 onwards. The latest software update claims to bring exciting features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. Whether it is the redesigned Control Center, new custom home screen layouts, or advanced Safari and Maps, the new iOS 18 could offer a lot to the users, says Apple Inc.

Here, in this article, we will be guiding you to 0ownload the new iOS 18 and enable you to check on the iPhone’s eligibility and explore its new features.

How to download iOS 18 on your iPhone

Downloading iOS 18 is simple, but first, make sure your iPhone is eligible and your device is sufficiently charged (above 50 per cent) and connected to Wi-Fi.

Open ‘Settings’ on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on ‘General’ Select ‘Software update’ If iOS 18 is available for your iPhone or iPad, then you will see the update listed Tap on ‘Download and Install’ You may be prompted to enter your passcode to proceed The installation will start and might take some time depending on your internet connection.

Here’s how to get started:

If the update is not showing up immediately, then you need not worry as Apple is gradually rolling it out, so you may need to wait for a while.

iOS 18: Eligible iPhones

Not all iPhones will receive the iOS 18 update- and that's for sure. Though the latest iPhone 16 series comes pre-installed with iOS 18, but many existing models will also support the new update.

However, there are some older iPhones which might not support all the features, especially the Apple Intelligence tools.

List of iPhones which are eligible for iOS 18

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd generation)

iOS 18: About the new features

iOS 18 brings a range of features which claim to elevate the iPhone experience. Here are some of the updates, you must know:

Custom Home Screen Layouts

iOS 18 introduces a fully customisable home screen, which enables the users to arrange app icons and widgets freely- as per the will. One can also apply dark mode icons and tints to create a unique, personalised look.

Redesigned control center

The new Control Center allows users to resize controls and integrate third-party apps more efficiently. You can now access your essential tools faster, thanks to improved integration with the Lock Screen and the Action Button.

Photos App Enhancements

With iOS 18, your Photos app organises memories into events and trips, making it easier to find and share your favourite moments. The new Clean Up tool also simplifies removing unwanted elements from photos.

Advanced Safari and Maps

Safari now features a Distraction Control option to filter out unwanted content. Meanwhile, the Maps app introduces topographic views and offline navigation support, which is handy when travelling in areas with low connectivity.

Satellite Messaging and communication

iOS 18 adds satellite messaging for off-grid communication in remote areas. It also supports RCS messaging, enabling richer media-sharing experiences with non-iMessage users.

Gaming and Audio Enhancements

A new Game Mode enhances response times for a smoother gaming experience, while AirPods users will enjoy improved voice isolation and personalised spatial audio settings.

Apple Intelligence Features (Coming in iOS 18.1)

Apple will release a suite of AI-powered tools in iOS 18.1, including more conversational Siri and an Image Playground to create custom images from text or photos. These features are expected to debut in October 2024.

