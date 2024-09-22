Tecno Spark 30 launched with a 64MP camera and impressive features: Details

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spark 30

Tecno has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, named the Tecno Spark 30, in the global smartphone market. A brand which is known for providing impressive features at affordable prices, the tech company has been offering to attract budget-conscious buyers worldwide. The Tecno Spark 30 is equipped with a large 6.78-inch full HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks.

For those who are seeking an economical smartphone with solid specifications, it is claimed by the company that the new Spark 30 could fit in the list, with promising options.

Expected price and availability in India

While Tecno has yet to announce the official price of the Spark 30, the smartphone has been listed on the company’s website in Tanzania. It is expected to be launched in India soon, given Tecno's growing popularity in the country, especially with the festive season around the corner.

Speculation suggests that the Spark 30 will be priced between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, making it an attractive option in the budget smartphone segment. The phone is currently available in two colour options—Orbit White and Orbit Black—and Indian buyers can look forward to its official release in the coming weeks.

Processor

The Tecno Spark 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 chipset, making it capable of handling multitasking and light gaming. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, offering a modern software experience right out of the box. The smartphone offers two storage options—128 GB and 256 GB. Both variants come paired with 8GB of RAM, which ensures smooth performance and ample space for apps, photos and files.

Camera capabilities

In terms of camera capabilities, the Tecno Spark 30 features a 64MP primary camera housed in a round camera module on the back, allowing users to capture high-quality photos. For power, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging to keep the device running throughout the day.

