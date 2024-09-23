iPhone, Mac and iPad must be updated soon, as critical vulnerabilities detected: CERT-In

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone, Mac and iPad must be updated soon

As cyber threats continue to rise in the Indian market as well as other international markets, India’s Computer Emergency Response Team, commonly known as CERT-In has issued an urgent alert for iPhone, iPad and Mac users, asking them to update their devices immediately. The agency has found multiple high-severity vulnerabilities that could lead to severe security risks, prompting users to take immediate action.

iPhone and iPad users must update to iOS 18

CERT-In advises all iPhone and iPad users to update to the latest iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 software versions. The vulnerabilities were discovered to affect devices which are running software versions earlier than iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

These vulnerabilities could enable cybercriminals to steal sensitive data, bypass security measures and even execute cross-site scripting attacks.

Action required for older devices: If your device is not eligible for iOS 18, CERT-In has recommended updating to iOS 17.7 and iPadOS 17.7, which were released recently worldwide.

These updates patch the vulnerabilities, ensuring better security for older devices.

Macs, Apple TVs and more also affected

The vulnerabilities are not limited to iPhones and iPads. Macs running on macOS versions before macOS 14.7 are also at risk.

CERT-In has further extended its warning to Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Safari users, by urging them to update their devices to the latest software versions.

Why this update is important

The identified vulnerabilities enable the hackers to gain access to personal data, manipulate devices and bypass security restrictions. Apple has already addressed these issues in the latest updates, making it crucial for users to download and install the new versions immediately.

Along with the security fixes, iOS 18 further brings exciting new features like enhanced app customisation, a revamped control centre, and Face ID app locking.

ALSO READ: Netflix shocks iPhone users, by DISCONTINUING support to older models: Details here

ALSO READ: 5 Vodafone Idea's plan under Rs 300 with up to 26 days validity: Details here

We bring you a list of around 5 different recharge plans from Vodafone Idea (Vi) which offers a small validity plan. Here are closer insights on the plans based on their pricing, highlighting what each plan offers and its unique validity.