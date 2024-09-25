Follow us on Image Source : FILE Truecaller launches 'Auto-Block Spam' feature for iPhones: Here’s how it works

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature which is called ‘Auto-Block Spam’ for iPhone users only. The feature will work on Apple devices which run on iOS 18, and it aims at automatically blocking unwanted calls from scammers and telemarketers. The feature was previously available on Android, and it is now a part of the premium offerings on iOS.

What is Auto-Block Spam?

The ‘Auto-Block Spam’ feature automatically blocks spam calls identified by Truecaller, preventing them from ringing your phone. Once blocked, these calls appear in the call log as ‘Fraud’ or ‘Scammer’. This feature is available exclusively for Truecaller Premium subscribers.

How does it work?

Auto-Block Spam can be activated via the ‘Protect’ option which is available in the app, enabling the users to automatically decline any incoming fraudulent calls. Truecaller will let the users choose between blocking ‘Top Spammers’ or ‘All Spammers’, making it easier to filter out unwanted calls without any manual intervention.

Premium-only benefits

Available only to Truecaller Premium users, this feature comes with other perks like priority customer support, an ad-free experience and Live Caller ID on iOS.

To use Auto-Block Spam, iPhone users must update to the latest Truecaller version 13.12 from the Apple Store.

Truecaller’s AI innovations

In addition to the new blocking feature, Truecaller has further introduced the ‘AI Call Scanner’ on its Android app earlier this year (2024). This AI-powered feature identifies spam calls by using AI-generated or cloned voices and alerts the user about potential scams, which aims at enhancing call security.

With the Auto-Block Spam feature, Truecaller may continue to advance its tools to keep unwanted and fraudulent calls at bay, by offering a more streamlined call-blocking experience for iOS users.

