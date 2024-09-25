Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Truecaller launches 'Auto-Block Spam' feature for iPhones: Here’s how it works

With the introduction of Auto-Block Spam, Truecaller further strengthens its efforts to combat unwanted and fraudulent calls, providing iOS users with a more efficient and seamless call-blocking experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 18:10 IST
Truecaller launches 'Auto-Block Spam' feature for iPhones: Here's how it works

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature which is called ‘Auto-Block Spam’ for iPhone users only. The feature will work on Apple devices which run on iOS 18, and it aims at automatically blocking unwanted calls from scammers and telemarketers. The feature was previously available on Android, and it is now a part of the premium offerings on iOS.

What is Auto-Block Spam?

The ‘Auto-Block Spam’ feature automatically blocks spam calls identified by Truecaller, preventing them from ringing your phone. Once blocked, these calls appear in the call log as ‘Fraud’ or ‘Scammer’. This feature is available exclusively for Truecaller Premium subscribers.

How does it work?

Auto-Block Spam can be activated via the ‘Protect’ option which is available in the app, enabling the users to automatically decline any incoming fraudulent calls. Truecaller will let the users choose between blocking ‘Top Spammers’ or ‘All Spammers’, making it easier to filter out unwanted calls without any manual intervention.

Premium-only benefits

  • Available only to Truecaller Premium users, this feature comes with other perks like priority customer support, an ad-free experience and Live Caller ID on iOS.
  • To use Auto-Block Spam, iPhone users must update to the latest Truecaller version 13.12 from the Apple Store.

Truecaller’s AI innovations

In addition to the new blocking feature, Truecaller has further introduced the ‘AI Call Scanner’ on its Android app earlier this year (2024). This AI-powered feature identifies spam calls by using AI-generated or cloned voices and alerts the user about potential scams, which aims at enhancing call security.

With the Auto-Block Spam feature, Truecaller may continue to advance its tools to keep unwanted and fraudulent calls at bay, by offering a more streamlined call-blocking experience for iOS users.

ALSO READ: Meta Connect 2024: From Quest 3S VR to Orion AR Glasses – What to expect?

Meta Connect 2024, the annual event of the company is set to kickstart on September 25, and it is expected to unveil a range of innovative AR/VR devices and AI-driven wearables. Let’s dive into the major announcements expected at the event.

ALSO READ: Airtel launches India’s first AI-powered spam detection tool for customer safety

Airtel has finally come up with a new technology which is powered by artificial intelligence and will help customers combat spam. The service is free and will be automatically activated for all Airtel customers, removing the need for any service requests or app downloads.

