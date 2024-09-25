Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
How online gaming dragged a bright student into Rs 96 lakh debt: Here's the whole story

A recent case of online gaming addiction has surfaced, leaving the entire country in shock. This alarming addiction has led a student into a staggering debt of Rs 96 lakh, revealing the dark side of this growing obsession.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 22:17 IST
Online gaming turned a nightmare to a 22-year-old IIT aspirant: As internet access and smartphone usage have surged, online gaming has become a popular source of entertainment among India's youth. While online gaming may seem fun and exciting, its darker side is becoming more evident, with increasing cases of addiction and scams. One such shocking incident involves a 22-year-old student who fell into an astonishing Rs 96 lakh debt due to his obsession with online gaming.

The Rise of Online Gaming Addiction in India

Himanshu Mishra’s shocking case

The student at the centre of this alarming story is Himanshu Mishra, a bright 22-year-old from Bihar. Himanshu's online gaming addiction has shocked the nation. Once a promising student’s life took a drastic turn as his love for online gaming spiralled out of control, leaving him buried in an unimaginable debt of Rs 96 lakh.

The debt crisis

Himanshu was no ordinary student; he had achieved an impressive 98 per cent in the highly competitive IIT JEE exams. His family was proud of his academic accomplishments, but his addiction to online gaming completely derailed his future. It all started innocently, with Himanshu spending just Rs 49 for entertainment, but what followed was a disastrous series of financial missteps.

Family betrayal and escalating debt

Himanshu’s addiction soon turned into desperation, as he began stealing money from his own family. He fraudulently withdrew Rs 28,000 from his mother’s bank account and Rs 88,000 from his father’s account to fund his gaming addiction. His situation worsened when he lost all the money he had saved for his B.Tech fees in online gaming.

Exploiting trust for money

The addiction led Himanshu to deceive not only his family but also others. He borrowed Rs 20,000 from a friend, promising to return double the amount, which he did, thus gaining the person’s trust. Unfortunately, this trust led to further betrayal. Himanshu continued to withdraw money from his friend’s account, which was meant for his sister’s wedding, sinking him further into debt.

Rs 96 Lakh debt: His life changed forever

What started as a minor indulgence soon escalated into a Rs 96 lakh disaster. Himanshu’s obsession with online gaming led to continuous financial losses. His addiction not only cost him money but also estranged him from his family, who have now abandoned him due to the mounting debt.

A warning to all

Himanshu’s story is a wake-up call for many. It highlights how easily online gaming can spiral out of control, turning a promising future into financial ruin. The growing trend of online gaming addiction among Indian youth is a serious issue that needs urgent attention. Parents, educators, and society as a whole must take steps to educate young people about the dangers of excessive online gaming before it’s too late.

ALSO READ: Meta Connect 2024: Why you must NOT miss Mark Zuckerberg's live Keynote tonight?

