Meta Connect 2024: Why you must NOT miss Mark Zuckerberg's live keynote tonight?

Finally, the wait is over as the Meta Connect 2024 event is set to livestream tonight. The excitement has been building worldwide for the upcoming AI-oriented products from the company. Meta is expected to unveil several hardware and software updates at the event, along with a big movement toward the future of AI and Metaverse.

Meta Connect 2024: Expectation

Meta Quest 3

As per the information available so far, the main highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Meta Quest 3, the latest VR headset.

Meta Quest has become synonymous with its cutting-edge VR experiences and fans across the world are looking forward to seeing how the new version will raise the bar.

Meta Ray-Ban

Also, there are rumours that Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses might also get an upgrade and will be announced during the event.

A few months ago, Meta collaborated with Ray-Ban to create VR-enabled sunglasses, and this new iteration is expected to bring more immersive experiences to the users.

Quest 3S

A budget-friendly version of the Quest headset which will be named Quest 3S is also expected to be introduced in the event. It is said to be priced around USD 299.99 and it is said to be the cheaper alternative. It could make VR more accessible to a wider audience. Earlier, Meta released Quest 2 for USD 200 and Quest 3 for USD 500, so the Quest 3S is expected to offer an affordable middle ground.

Orion AR glasses

On the augmented reality (AR) side, Meta is expected to introduce Orion AR glasses.

Moreover, Meta is reportedly preparing for a 2026 release of Quest 4 and an advanced VR headset for spatial computing, codenamed La Jolla, slated for 2027.

Meta Connect 2024: How to watch live?

The Meta Connect developer conference kicks off today, September 25, and will run until September 26, 2024. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will deliver the keynote address at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT which is around 10:30 PM IST. Following this, a Developer Keynote will take place at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT (around 11:30 PM IST). You can visit Meta’s official website for the full schedule and updates.

Here’s how you can catch the event live:

Watch on Meta Connect’s official website: The keynote will be streamed live, accessible to everyone online. Quest headset users can further watch in Horizon Worlds: If you own a Quest headset, you can experience the event in virtual reality through Horizon Worlds. Developer Sessions: After the keynotes, live developer sessions will dive deeper into AI, mixed reality, and innovations on Facebook.

