Meta introduces Orion: The next generation of augmented reality glasses

Five years ago, Meta announced an ambition to create augmented reality (AR) glasses that seamlessly blend digital information with the physical world. And now the company has unveiled Orion, which is believed as the most advanced AR glasses ever made by the company. It has been designed to empower users while keeping them connected to their surroundings.

Why augmented reality glasses matter

Orion's design focuses on 3 key benefits that highlight the importance of AR glasses in modern computing:

Expanded digital experience: Orion transcends the limitations of smartphone screens, allowing users to project 2D and 3D content into the physical world. Contextual AI integration: With advanced AI capabilities, Orion anticipates and addresses user needs by understanding the environment around them. Lightweight design: Designed for comfort in both indoor and outdoor settings, Orion facilitates genuine social interactions by allowing users to see each other’s faces and expressions. This vision represents the industry's goal: A wearable product that combines the immediacy of technology with the immersive potential of a large display.

The evolution of Smart Glasses

Building on the success of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which provide hands-free access to digital life, Orion takes the next step. While Ray-Ban Meta opened the door for display-less glasses which are powered by AI, Orion, on the other hand, aims at delivering a true AR experience- integrating holographic displays and personalized AI in a sleek, all-day wearable format.

Unmatched AR display in a compact form

The development of Orion required years of innovation to miniaturize VR and MR headset technology into stylish glasses. Achieving the perfect form factor while maintaining high-quality holographic displays was a monumental challenge- one we initially deemed a 10 per cent chance of success.

Orion has further boasted the largest field of view in the smallest AR glasses available, offering immersive use cases from multitasking windows to life-size holograms. Unlike existing headsets, Orion maintains the look and feel of traditional glasses, complete with transparent lenses, fostering genuine connections between users.

Exciting AR experiences

Orion’s capabilities are only as good as the experiences it offers. With Meta AI integrated, users could interact with their environment like never before. Imagine opening your refrigerator, asking for recipe suggestions based on its contents, or engaging in hands-free video calls while managing a family calendar- all without reaching for your phone.

Our team is continuously refining these experiences, aiming to enhance social interactions and digital connectivity.

A purposeful product prototype

Although Orion is not ready for consumers yet, it further represents one of the most polished prototypes Meta has developed, as claimed by the company. The company has chosen to prioritize internal development to refine the technology and ensure a stronger product when it eventually reaches the market.

Orion: What’s next?

From today onwards, the company has been granting access to the Orion prototype for Meta employees and select external audiences. This phase will enable the users to develop a team for gathering feedback and refine the product further.

Key areas of focus include:

Enhancing display quality: Improving visual sharpness for a better user experience.

Optimizing size: Making Orion even more compact and comfortable.

Scaling production: Working towards affordability for consumers.

Over the coming years, expect new devices that build upon our R&D efforts.

