Meta Ray-Ban glasses to get live translation to break language barriers with AI

Image Source : META Meta Ray-Ban Glasses

Meta Connect 2024: In the latest collaboration with Ray-Ban, Meta is 0et to revolutionize smart eyewear by adding real-time translation capabilities. The new feature was announced at the Meta Connect 2024 event, and the new AI-powered feature further aims to make communication across different languages seamless and intuitive.

Here is everything you need to know about this game-changing addition.

Live Translation, comes to Meta Ray-Ban Glasses.

During the Meta Connect 2024 event, Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta) revealed that the Ray-Ban smart glasses will soon offer real-time translation. This feature will enable the users to hear translated speech through the glasses’ open-ear speakers- making conversations with people speaking different languages easier and more accessible.

How real-time translation works

Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses will be able to translate spoken languages in real-time directly into English, which you can hear through the built-in speakers.

For example, when conversing with someone who speaks Spanish, French or Italian, the glasses will instantly translate the speech, allowing users to understand and respond effortlessly.

Meta plans to expand support for more languages in the future, enhancing the glasses’ utility for travellers and multilingual environments.

Bridging language gaps with AI

This innovative translation feature is designed to break down language barriers, making it easier for people to connect and communicate globally. Whether for travel, business, or everyday conversations, AI-powered translation could change how we interact across languages.

No timeline yet for the launch

While Meta has not yet provided a specific timeline for when this feature will be available, it’s already generating significant excitement. The concept of real-time translation has been a long-standing goal for tech companies, with Google previously experimenting with similar technology. However, Google’s version never progressed beyond the prototype stage, leaving Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses poised to lead the charge in practical AI translation.

Supported languages to start with romance languages

Although Meta has not detailed the exact languages that will initially be supported, the announcement suggests that the focus will start with romance languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Italian. As development continues, users can expect more languages to be added, broadening the glasses' appeal.

