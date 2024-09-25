Meta discontinues Quest 2 and Quest Pro, introduces Quest 3S

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Quest

Meta has announced that it will discontinue the Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headsets, marking the end of two major products in its Quest VR lineup. The news became official at the meta Connect 2024 which is taking place today and the decision comes as the company shifts its focus to the newer models like the budget-friendly Quest 3S.

Here is a detailed look at what this means for VR enthusiasts and the future of Meta’s VR offerings.

Meta ends Quest 2 and Quest Pro sales

In the Meta Connect 2024 event, Mark Zuckerberg announced that it would stop selling the Quest 2 and Quest Pro once current stocks are depleted. The new Quest 3S, which is now available for preorder, will replace these models with a starting price of USD 300 (around Rs 25,000), offering a more advanced alternative while maintaining affordability, a TechCrunch report states.

Why the Quest 2 is being discontinued by Meta?

The Quest 2 was launched in 2020, and it has been a popular choice among VR enthusiasts due to its lower price point and reliable performance. However, the device never came to India and as the device nears its fourth anniversary, the company has decided to phase it out to make way for newer models.

The latest in the line is Quest 3S, which features a similar display resolution and fills the gap left by the Quest 2, offering updated features and improved performance.

The end of the Quest Pro: A strategic move indeed!

The Quest Pro was introduced in 2022 as a high-end VR headset designed for mixed reality and enterprise use. However, the Quest 3, which was launched in 2023 outperformed the Pro at a much lower price, rendering the Pro model redundant.

Image Source : METAQuest 3

With the Quest 3S now part of Meta’s lineup, the company has opted to discontinue the Pro, focusing on more cost-effective options for consumers.

Meta’s statement on discontinuation

Meta has confirmed that it will continue to sell its remaining stock of the Quest 2 and Quest Pro until the end of the year (2024) or until inventory runs out.

Accessories such as carrying cases, Touch Pro controllers and the Quest 2 Active Pack will still be available for a while longer (will not be affected by the discontinuation of the two Quest models), giving existing users a chance to upgrade their VR experience.

Support and updates: Expectations

Meta further announced that it will end security patch updates for the original Quest headset in September, which will signal a gradual shift in support away from older models. Support for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro is expected to continue for a while longer, but users should be prepared for eventual phase-outs as Meta focuses on newer technologies.

What’s next for Meta VR users?

The Quest 3S represents Meta’s latest push into the VR market, aiming to offer advanced features at a more accessible price. As the company phases out older models, VR enthusiasts can look forward to a more streamlined and updated lineup that promises to deliver enhanced virtual reality experiences.

Image Source : METAMeta Quest 3S

ALSO READ: Meta Connect 2024: Why you must NOT miss Mark Zuckerberg's live Keynote tonight?