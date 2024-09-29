Gmail brings a Smart Reply feature: No need to type responses anymore!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gmail brings a Smart Reply feature

Google continues to innovate with Gmail, an email service from the company which is commonly used worldwide. From students to professionals, Gmail is an essential tool for millions of users. It helps to make the user experience smoother, as Google frequently introduces new features. This time, the latest addition is set to revolutionize how users respond to emails.

Introducing contextual smart replies

Google has rolled out a new feature for Gmail called Contextual Smart Replies feature on the platform which aims to simplify the process of replying to emails. This saves time and effort for the users as well.

Announced during the Google I/O 2024 event, the feature enables users to generate smart replies without typing, making email management more efficient.

How do Contextual Smart Replies work?

The upgraded version of Google’s Smart Reply feature, Google Gemini could use it to analyze emails and offer smart reply suggestions.

When an email arrives, users will find reply options at the bottom of the screen.

By selecting a suggestion, Gmail automatically generates a full response.

The best part is, that these replies can be edited before sending, which ensures flexibility.

Only available in English for now

At present, the Contextual Smart Replies feature is only available in English.

As per Google’s blog post, while the basic Smart Reply was first introduced in 2017, this new version is more intuitive, offering smarter and more contextual responses.

