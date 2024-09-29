Why should you opt for BSNL's Rs 91 recharge plan?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

BSNL has been offering several recharge plans to Indian users, which are pocket-friendly and offer longer validity. The company has been sticking to budget-friendly costing, while the private telecom service providers have already upscaled their tariffs.

In response to growing demand, BSNL introduced a new ultra-affordable prepaid plan a while back, which promises long-term validity at a fraction of the cost. Here are the details and if this plan is worth opting for.

BSNL’s cheapest prepaid plan for Rs 91

BSNL’s recent addition is the cheapest prepaid plan, which is priced at Rs 91. What makes this plan different is it’s 90-day validity. No other telecom service provider in the market has been offering such long validity at such a low price tag.

Certainly, this plan has grabbed the attention of a lot of BSNL users.

What do you get (and don’t get) with BSNL's Rs 91 plan?

While the Rs 91 plan provides exceptional value in terms of validity, it is further important to note that it is strictly a validity-only plan.

In this plan, users do not receive any calling, SMS, or data benefits with this plan.

It is ideal for the users who want to keep their SIM cards active for an extended period without using other mobile services.

For those looking for talk time or data, BSNL offers additional vouchers that can be purchased along with this plan.

Perfect for long-term SIM activation

If you are worried about your mobile number getting deactivated due to inactivity using it, then this plan could be a saviour.

This Rs 91 recharge plan ensures your SIM remains active for 90 days at the lowest possible cost.

Users could pair this plan with BSNL's talk time vouchers if they wish to add calling features.

BSNL’s Rs 91 plan provides budget-friendly relief

BSNL continues to attract customers with its low-cost, long-validity plans. This recharge plan is an excellent option for those who are seeking an affordable way to keep their SIM cards active without spending on unnecessary services.

As private telecom operators raise their prices, BSNL is becoming the go-to provider for those seeking cheaper alternatives.

BSNL capitalizes on price hikes by private players

After the price hikes implemented by private telecom providers in July, many users began migrating to BSNL for more affordable options. In response, BSNL revamped its recharge portfolio to include new, cheap plans aimed at attracting customers looking for relief from expensive mobile services. This shift has created stiff competition for private players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

ALSO READ: How to send WhatsApp messages without saving the number on iPhone and Android?

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea’s budget plan under Rs 500: Details here