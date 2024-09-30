Apple Vision Pro 2 development expected to start in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro

Apple, a popular premium brand known for its iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more has been gearing up to develop its next-generation mixed-reality headset, which is expected to be named the Vision Pro 2. The headset is set to include advanced AI features and will be powerful with M5 chipset. The new device could bring significant upgrades to Apple's spatial computing lineup.

Vision Pro 2 development to start in 2025

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a known industry analyst, Apple is expected to start the mass production of the Vision Pro 2 in the second half of 2025. The mixed reality headset will further follow the success of the first Vision Pro, which will bring key improvements in computing power and user experience.

Powered by Apple's M5 chip

The Vision Pro 2 is further rumoured to be powered by the new M5 chip, which will be a successor to the M4 chip, which was introduced with the latest iPad Pro series. The M5 is further expected to integrate Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI capabilities which has been designed to enhance the overall functionality of the headset.

If this is true, it would mark a significant leap in computational performance when compared to the M2 chip which is found in the first Vision Pro.

AI and Spatial Computing Enhancements

The inclusion of Apple Intelligence in the Vision Pro 2 will likely revolutionize the ‘human-machine interface’.

With improved gesture control, eye-tracking and other spatial computing features, the device will expect to offer a more immersive and intuitive experience. Kuo further suggested these AI features will be even more prominent on the Vision Pro 2 than on Apple's iPhone lineup.

Lower-cost Vision Pro variant is also in the works

In addition to the Vision Pro 2, Apple is further rumoured to be working on the most affordable version of the Vision Pro.

This lower-cost model may feature toned-down specs, like lower-resolution OLED displays, in an effort to make it more accessible to a wider audience.

