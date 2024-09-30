Why Spotify outage affected more than 40,000 users worldwide? Details here

Follow us on Image Source : AP Spotify

Thousands of Spotify users were stressed because of being unable to access the platform on Sunday as the music streaming platform experienced a temporary outage. The news surfaced when thousands of platform users reported about the service disruptions, and after a while the complaints started flooding social media, mentioning the rising concern- where many users were unable to access their favourite tunes and podcasts.

40,000 users report outages

According to downdetector.com, a platform which is commonly known for reporting app issues, there, more than 40,000 people reported about the problems with Spotify. As per the reports filed on the platform, the outage affected the users of music streaming platforms across the world, disrupting their ability to stream music and podcasts. Many took to social media to express frustration, particularly as the downtime affected events like workouts and children's parties.

Spotify's response to the outage

In response to the outage, Spotify posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the problem. The platform reassured users that they were investigating the issue, tweeting, “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”

Spotify users were quick to respond, sharing how the outage interfered with their daily plans, including playlists for workout routines and birthday parties.

Service restored after an hour

Approximately an hour after the initial outage reports, Spotify announced that the situation had improved. The platform posted a follow-up message stating that “everything was looking much better,” and by then, the app appeared to be functioning normally for users.

A rare glitch for the streaming giant

Spotify, which boasts over 626 million users worldwide and 246 million subscribers, remains the largest music streaming service globally. Outages like this are rare, but they tend to spark significant reactions due to the platform's massive user base.

While the issue was resolved quickly, the temporary glitch serves as a reminder of how deeply integrated streaming services have become in our daily lives.

