Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC: Details here

Motorola, a smartphone brand has recently unleashed the new ThinkPhone 25. The new business-focused smartphone has been launched in the selected global markets and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. The main highlight of the device is that it comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, and further features a ThinkPad-inspired design.

The ThinkPhone 25 boasts impressive hardware, that includes a 6.36-inch AMOLED display and a powerful triple rear camera setup. Here are the details about the newly launched smartphone.

Availability and price

ThinkPhone 25 has been listed on Motorola's European website, but the official pricing remains undisclosed (at the time of writing).

The smartphone will be made available in Carbon Black colour only.

Display details

The ThinkPhone 25 features a 6.36-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display (1,220x2,670 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and SGS Blue Light Reduction certification too. The display has been protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The smartphone has a plastic build with an Aramid fibre-coated back panel, that ensures durability along with its premium look.

Processor, performance and security

ThinkPhone 25 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and it is further paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device comes with 256GB of uMCP storage and the device runs Android 14 which is further based on Hello UI. The device further comes with Motorola's ThinkShield for advanced security and it further has five years of Android OS updates and security patches until 2029.

Camera details

The ThinkPhone 25 comes with a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary shooter with quad PDAF, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery and charging details

Backed by a 4,310mAh battery, the new ThinkPhone 25 offers 68W fast-wired charging capabilities and a 15W wireless charging capability.

The battery of the smartphone could deliver up to 34 hours of usage on a single charge.

Major highlighting features

The ThinkPhone 25 further supports connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E. The device is protected by an IP68-rated build and MIL-STD 810H certification for durability.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, for enhanced audio experience. It further includes multiple sensors like an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer and an in-display fingerprint scanner for protection.

