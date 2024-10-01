Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Planning to port your telecom provider? 5 things you must know before switching

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently issued new guidelines for mobile number portability (MNP) to ensure that the users are well-informed about switching operators. The decision was made amidst the rising costs of mobile recharge plans from private telecom companies, and many users are even opting to port their numbers to BSNL.

If you are looking forward to changing your telecom provider, here are 5 crucial factors to keep in mind.

Understanding Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

MNP will enable customers to switch their telecom service provider without changing their mobile number. The process will involve collaboration between the existing and new service providers, which will be facilitated by a Mobile Number Portability Service Provider (MNPSP), which manages the backend operations of porting.

5 Reasons your porting request might fail

Eligibility duration: Users who have been with their current operator for less than 90 days will be ineligible for mobile number portability. Transfer of ownership: If a request to transfer ownership of the number is in progress, the MNP request could be processed. Outstanding bills: Postpaid number users will be ensured that their bills will be paid with their current operator. On the other hand, the unpaid bills will disqualify the number from being ported. Court restrictions: If there is a court order that prohibits the porting of the number, it cannot be processed. Pending Legal Issues: If the number is involved in any pending court case, the porting request will be denied.

