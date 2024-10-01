Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Planning to port your telecom provider? 5 things you must know before switching

Planning to port your telecom provider? 5 things you must know before switching

Before initiating a porting request, it's essential to check these factors to avoid delays or complications. Following TRAI's guidelines can ensure a smooth transition to your new telecom operator.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 22:06 IST
sim card, tech news, pixabay
Image Source : PIXABAY Planning to port your telecom provider? 5 things you must know before switching

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently issued new guidelines for mobile number portability (MNP) to ensure that the users are well-informed about switching operators. The decision was made amidst the rising costs of mobile recharge plans from private telecom companies, and many users are even opting to port their numbers to BSNL.

If you are looking forward to changing your telecom provider, here are 5 crucial factors to keep in mind.

Understanding Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

MNP will enable customers to switch their telecom service provider without changing their mobile number. The process will involve collaboration between the existing and new service providers, which will be facilitated by a Mobile Number Portability Service Provider (MNPSP), which manages the backend operations of porting.

5 Reasons your porting request might fail

  1. Eligibility duration: Users who have been with their current operator for less than 90 days will be ineligible for mobile number portability.
  2. Transfer of ownership: If a request to transfer ownership of the number is in progress, the MNP request could be processed.
  3. Outstanding bills: Postpaid number users will be ensured that their bills will be paid with their current operator. On the other hand, the unpaid bills will disqualify the number from being ported.
  4. Court restrictions: If there is a court order that prohibits the porting of the number, it cannot be processed.
  5. Pending Legal Issues: If the number is involved in any pending court case, the porting request will be denied.

ALSO READ: Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC: Details here

Motorola has unleashed the new ThinkPhone 25 which has been designed and been focusing on business owners. The device has been launched in the selected global markets and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip.

Related Stories
Infinix Zero Flip launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset: How to buy in India?

Infinix Zero Flip launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset: How to buy in India?

Why Spotify outage affected more than 40,000 users worldwide? Details here

Why Spotify outage affected more than 40,000 users worldwide? Details here

Google for India 2024 set for October 3: What to expect?

Google for India 2024 set for October 3: What to expect?

Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition launched with eye protection, parental controls and more

Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition launched with eye protection, parental controls and more

Government issues high-security alert for Google Chrome users: Here's how to stay safe

Government issues high-security alert for Google Chrome users: Here's how to stay safe

SpaceX Falcon 9 faces setback: FAA grounds rocket over second-stage malfunction

SpaceX Falcon 9 faces setback: FAA grounds rocket over second-stage malfunction

Apple may rely on China after fire halts production at Indian Tata plant

Apple may rely on China after fire halts production at Indian Tata plant

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC: Details here

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to launch on October 25, pre-order starts from October 18

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to launch on October 25, pre-order starts from October 18

Google Lens enhances functionality with new video feature powered by AI

Google Lens enhances functionality with new video feature powered by AI

READ: Google Lens enhances functionality with new video feature powered by AI

Google Lens is set to transform the way users search for information with a significant update that introduces video recording capabilities. This feature will let the users capture videos of objects and places to facilitate quick web searches, by leveraging the power of the advanced AI model of the tech giant, called Gemini.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement