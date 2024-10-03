Google Maps adds REAL TIME ALERT for fog and flood, to secure winter travels: How will it work?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps adds fog and flood alerts for winter travel: How will it work?

At the 10th annual ‘Google for India’ event, the tech giant has announced several updates for the users with enhancements. In the exciting feature list, one update was for Google Maps, which will enable the user to improve navigation during challenging weather conditions.

How will the new feature work on Google Maps?

With winter approaching and the likelihood of fog increasing, this update will be a game-changer for Indian commuters. It will update the user with real-time fog and flood alerts for roadways- making the drive more secure specifically during monsoon and winters when the flood situation and fog situation is at peak- making driving risky.

Fog and flooded areas directly via the app

Users will now be able to report fog and flooded areas directly via the app, helping fellow travellers avoid dangerous or delayed routes. This real-time data is crowd-sourced, which means that user feedback will play a crucial role in keeping road conditions up-to-date.

For those who commute during the rainy season or heavy winter fog, this feature will enable them to have a smoother, safer travel experience with the help of timely alerts to bypass problematic areas.

New AI-powered features to enhance your winter navigation experience

In addition to weather alerts, Google Maps is further rolling out other features which are designed to simplify the user experience. Among them is an AI-driven feature that summarises reviews of hotels, restaurants and landmarks. This means that users will no longer have to scroll through dozens of reviews to make decisions, which will save them time and make it easier to plan winter getaways or holiday trips.

New Navigation Tools

Moreover, Google Maps has recently introduced new navigation tools aimed at improving travel, including AI-powered routing to avoid narrow roads, flyover callouts, and essential information for electric vehicle charging stations. With these updates, commuters can confidently plan their winter journeys, knowing that Google Maps will guide them efficiently and safely.

