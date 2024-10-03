iQOO 13 expected to foray in November 2024: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO 13 expected to foray in November 2024

Though major launches by Apple, Samsung, and Google have wrapped up, the year is not yet over for flagship phone releases. iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand has been gearing up to unveil its latest flagship, dubbed as the iQOO 13, in November 2024. While the company has yet not confirmed the date, several leaks have already suggested that the smartphone will debut around this time, continuing the annual release cycle of the company.

The upcoming smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

According to leaks on Weibo, the iQOO 13 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is expected to launch at the Snapdragon Summit in late October 2024. This chipset will be built on TSMC’s 3nm process, which will boast Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores for enhanced performance and efficiency. The processor will come in two variants: a standard model and a performance-focused version, with the former expected to power the iQOO 13. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 includes a 2+6 core configuration, an Adreno 830 GPU for graphics, a Spectra ISP for camera enhancements, and the FastConnect 7900 modem, which supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The chipset will also introduce a dedicated Low Power AI subsystem, enabling AI-driven tasks for the camera, audio, and sensors.

Pricing and availability in India

In terms of pricing, the iQOO 13 is expected to launch at around Rs 49,999 in the Indian market which is similar to its predecessor (iQOO 12). With cutting-edge hardware, AI features, and a competitive price point, iQOO is likely to continue its trend of delivering high-performance devices at accessible prices, attracting tech enthusiasts across the board.

ALSO READ: World Wide Web Foundation shuts down after 15 years: A close look at it’s legacy

Over the years, the WWWF has played a key role in shaping internet governance, fostering research, and supporting millions of people in achieving a more secure online experience.

ALSO READ: Google Maps adds REAL TIME ALERT for fog and flood, to secure winter travels: How will it work?

Google Maps will now be helping the users to know about the potential fog and flood on the driveway, with the new update. This update will enable the users to add inputs, which will help commuters to have a better idea of the route, by being safe.