Google Meet rolls out new call interface with contact suggestions: What’s new?

Google Meet, a popular video conferencing tool is rolling out a revamped call-screen interface for all users. The new feature which was limited to enterprise accounts earlier will include a new pill-shaped search bar at the top, alongside contact suggestions, making it easier for users to connect. This update follows the recent introduction of AI-generated notes that summarize meetings automatically.

What’s new in Google Meet's updated call screen?

The redesigned call interface is now available on Android devices and includes several visual and functional upgrades:

Pill-shaped search bar : The new search bar makes finding contacts quicker and more efficient.

: The new search bar makes finding contacts quicker and more efficient. Larger buttons : Users will notice larger buttons for creating and scheduling meetings, as well as for starting group calls.

: Users will notice larger buttons for creating and scheduling meetings, as well as for starting group calls. Contact suggestions: Google Meet now offers call suggestions based on user interactions, such as starred contacts or recently sent emails, making it easier to find frequently contacted people.

Quick meeting access with a code option

With the new update, Google has added a convenient home screen shortcut for starting meetings using a code. The “Code” option allows users to enter a meeting code directly and join a session quickly.

Availability and download details

These changes are part of the Google Meet 266 update, now available for download on Android. According to Gadgets 360, the new interface is accessible to Android users, but iOS users have yet to receive the update.

Recent Google Meet Features: AI Notes and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Support

Google Meet has been introducing a range of new features recently:

AI-generated meeting notes: The “Take notes for me” feature is available for Google Workspace users with specific plans, including Gemini Enterprise and AI Meetings add-ons. It provides automatic meeting summaries and can generate full transcriptions when enabled. Exclusive Pixel 9 Pro Fold support: Google Meet now supports simultaneous use of inner and outer cameras during video conferencing on the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold, enhancing the video call experience.

The latest update aims to make virtual meetings smoother and more user-friendly, catering to both casual users and professionals alike.

