This Jio recharge plan offers 168GB of data for almost 3 months and free OTT benefits: Details here

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom service provider in India has been working on exciting recharge plans for its customers to retain them after the major price hike hit the telecom industry. It was back in July 2024, when Jio updated its portfolio by increasing the price of several plans by 25 per cent. However, the company has been offering affordable options for users looking for long-term validity and

OTT benefits.

Here is a look at one of Jio’s much-in-demand plans which could save you from the hassle of frequent recharge and extra OTT expenses.

Jio’s Rs 1049 Plan

This plan has a lot to offer, and one of the standout offerings is the validity period- which is 84 days. This means users can easily escape from frequent recharge and enjoy uninterrupted services for nearly 3 months.

The plan further includes unlimited local and STD calling, enabling the user to stay connected without worrying about running out of talk time.

Data benefits: 168GB for 84 days

For those users who use utmost data, for them, this plan offers a total of 168GB of data- which is relatively enough. Practically this means that this recharge will offer 2GB of high-speed data daily, which will enable the user to stay online without any interruptions.

Furthermore, this plan is part of Jio’s Unlimited True 5G data plan. If you live in an area with 5G network coverage, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data for free.

Free OTT subscriptions: A treat for entertainment lovers

Another highlight of the existing recharge plan is the free access to OTT platforms. Jio is further offering complimentary subscriptions to Sony Liv and ZEE5- saving users from the need to purchase separate OTT subscriptions.

Furthermore, the recharge plan includes access to:

Jio Cinema

Jio TV

Jio Cloud

These platforms provide a comprehensive entertainment experience to the user for almost three months.

Best choice for entertainment and long-term usage

This Rs 1049 plan is perfect for users who want a cost-effective solution for both communication and entertainment. With 84 days of validity, unlimited calls, 168GB of data, and OTT subscriptions, this plan is one of the best options currently available for Jio users.

