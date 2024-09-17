This Jio recharge plan offers free Netflix for 84 days, 252GB data and more

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio plan offering 252GB data for 84 days: Free Netflix, unlimited calling and more

Reliance Jio has introduced an exciting new plan which offers 84-day validity and costs less than Rs 1,200. This recharge plan offers great benefits for those who need plenty of data and unlimited calls. The company revised its prices in July and further aims to provide maximum value at a competitive price tag. With this plan, Jio users will be able to enjoy 3GB of high-speed data per day along with other perks. Here are the details.

Plan details: 252GB data and more

Priced at Rs 1,199, Jio’s 84-day prepaid recharge plan provides a total of 252GB of high-speed 4G data (making it roughly 3GB of data per day), along with unlimited voice calling across any network in India.

The plan further offers 100 free SMS per day along with free national roaming.

This plan is said to be designed for users who want to stay connected without worrying about running out of data or call time.

Jio App subscriptions are complimentary

Furthermore, along with the generous data and calling benefits, Jio offers free access to its popular apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV and Jio Cloud. With the Rs 1,199 plan, these apps will enable the users to stream content, access live TV on the go, as well as enable the user to store files, to enhance the overall experience of Jio’s services.

3GB daily data plans

Jio also has 2 other recharge plans which offer 3GB of data per day:

The Rs 449 plan is valid for 28 days, with a total of 84GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

is valid for 28 days, with a total of 84GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The Rs 1,799 plan is similar to the Rs 1,199 plan but comes with an additional bonus. It is valid for 84 days along with free Netflix subscription. This makes it a more premium option for users who are looking for additional entertainment perks on their recharge plan.

Free Netflix subscription with Rs 1,799 plan

For users who are looking for extra entertainment, Jio’s Rs 1,799 plan provides the same benefits as the Rs 1,199 plan but with a free Netflix subscription for 84 days. It’s the perfect choice for those who love streaming shows and movies.

