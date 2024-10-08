WhatsApp introduces a new Chat Themes feature: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Whatsapp

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform with more than 3 billion users has recently launched a new feature called Chat Themes. The new feature aims to enhance the chatting experience by enabling users to customize their chat interface with different themes. The new feature further promises to give WhatsApp chats a fresh look and offer a more personalized experience for users.

Wabetainfo reveals details of the Chat Theme feature

The Chat Themes feature has started to roll out to users worldwide gradually.

The popular website Wabetainfo was the first to share details about WhatsApp's new Chat Theme feature. According to Wabetainfo, the Chat Theme feature is available for many iOS users through WhatsApp for iOS 24.20.71 update. The site also shared a screenshot showcasing the new feature, giving users a glimpse of what to expect.

22 Theme options to match your mood

In the new Chat Theme feature, users can choose from 22 different theme colours to customize their chat backgrounds. As soon as a new theme is selected, the chat box’s colour changes accordingly, allowing users to match their chat look with their mood or preference. This update is expected to provide a more engaging and enjoyable messaging experience.

WhatsApp’s recent update: Private mention feature

In addition to Chat Themes, WhatsApp has recently introduced the Private Mention feature in the status section. This feature allows users to tag contacts while updating their status. The main benefit of this update is that the tagged contact will receive a notification whenever they are mentioned in status, making it easier to share updates with specific people.

A new era of customization in WhatsApp

With the new Chat Themes and Private Mention features, WhatsApp continues to enhance user experience by offering more customization options. These updates not only provide a visually appealing interface but also improve the way users interact with their contacts. Keep an eye out for the new Chat Themes update to give your WhatsApp chats a stylish new makeover.

