OPPO K12 Plus announced with 120Hz display and triple camera setup: All you need to know

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands is set to expand its popular K12 series with the introduction of the K12 Plus in the global market. The company has announced the launch of this new mid-range smartphone in its home market, China. While there is no confirmation on the India release, with the strong presence of Oppoin in the Indian smartphone market, it is further suggested that the launch might happen soon in India too, hopefully by this year itself.

OnePlus-like design for the K12 Plus

The OPPO K12 Plus is expected to feature a design which looks quite similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 which was launched a while back. Also, the device has been offering a familiar look, but with updated specifications. This similarity in design further aims at attracting the fans of both brands who are looking for stylish yet affordable smartphones.

Key specifications

Oppo has revealed some key features of the K12 Plus ahead of its launch. Here are the details:

Display: The device will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED panel with a 2412 × 1080 pixel resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Processor: The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which will provide solid performance. Memory and storage: The phone will further come with up to 12GB of RAM and offer two storage variants- 256 GB and 512 GB. Camera setup: On the rear panel, the device will feature a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera for versatile photography.

