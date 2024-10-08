Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. OPPO K12 Plus announced with 120Hz display and triple camera setup: All you need to know

OPPO K12 Plus announced with 120Hz display and triple camera setup: All you need to know

Oppo K12 Plus, the new mid-range smartphone is set to launch in its home market, China and is expected to foray in the Indian market soon. Here are the details of the upcoming smartphone.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 15:55 IST
Oppo
Image Source : OPPO Oppo

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands is set to expand its popular K12 series with the introduction of the K12 Plus in the global market. The company has announced the launch of this new mid-range smartphone in its home market, China. While there is no confirmation on the India release, with the strong presence of Oppoin in the Indian smartphone market, it is further suggested that the launch might happen soon in India too, hopefully by this year itself.

OnePlus-like design for the K12 Plus

The OPPO K12 Plus is expected to feature a design which looks quite similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 which was launched a while back. Also, the device has been offering a familiar look, but with updated specifications. This similarity in design further aims at attracting the fans of both brands who are looking for stylish yet affordable smartphones.

Key specifications 

Oppo has revealed some key features of the K12 Plus ahead of its launch. Here are the details:

  1. Display: The device will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED panel with a 2412 × 1080 pixel resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.
  2. Processor: The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which will provide solid performance.
  3. Memory and storage: The phone will further come with up to 12GB of RAM and offer two storage variants- 256 GB and 512 GB.
  4. Camera setup: On the rear panel, the device will feature a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera for versatile photography.

ALSO READ: Struggling with slow 5G internet? Here’s how to fix it

Many smartphone users often face slow internet speeds on their devices, even with 5G connectivity. This could be frustrating, especially when there is an important work to do. If you are dealing with this kind of situation, with sluggish data speeds then we bring to you these simple tricks which could help you to boost your connection and enjoy a smoother internet experience.

ALSO READ: Apple launches ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users

Related Stories
From budget to premium: All smartphones launching in India in July

From budget to premium: All smartphones launching in India in July

OPPO Reno 12 Series set to launch in India on July 12: All you need to know

OPPO Reno 12 Series set to launch in India on July 12: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 with AI features launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 with AI features launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Oppo K12x 5G starting at Rs 12,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Oppo K12x 5G starting at Rs 12,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Review: Great underwater camera capabilities, decent performance and more

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Review: Great underwater camera capabilities, decent performance and more

Oppo F27 India price, launch date leaked: Here's when feature-packed smartphone set for debut

Oppo F27 India price, launch date leaked: Here's when feature-packed smartphone set for debut

Oppo A3 and Oppo A3x 4G launched globally: Features, price and availability

Oppo A3 and Oppo A3x 4G launched globally: Features, price and availability

OPPO F27 5G Review: A stylish mid-range contender with balanced features

OPPO F27 5G Review: A stylish mid-range contender with balanced features

Oppo set to reintroduce its Find X Series in India with the launch of Find X8 Series smartphones

Oppo set to reintroduce its Find X Series in India with the launch of Find X8 Series smartphones

Apple has designed a new short film named Submerged, which is exclusively shot for Vision Pro headset users. The short film is scheduled to release on October 10, 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie and the trailer.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X