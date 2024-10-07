Struggling with slow 5G internet? Here’s how to fix it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Slow smartphone

In today's digital age, smartphones and high-speed internet have become an essential and indispensable part of everyone's everyday tasks. However, many users often face slow internet speeds on their smartphones, even with 5G connectivity. This could be frustrating, especially when there is an important work to do. If you are dealing with this kind of situation, with sluggish data speeds then we bring to you these simple tricks which could help you to boost your connection and enjoy a smoother internet experience.

Adjust network mode for better speed

One of the reasons for slow internet speeds could be an incorrect network mode setting that you are operating on your smartphone. If you are not getting the expected speed, then it could be due to your smartphone not selecting the right network. All you need to do is to do the following steps:

Go to the Settings on your smartphone. Navigate to Mobile Network There, select your SIM card. Choose LTE / 5G / 4G mode to ensure that you are on the best available network.

This adjustment can help improve your data connectivity instantly.

Image Source : INDIA TVSettings

Close background apps to free up bandwidth

Running too many applications in the background simultaneously could slow down your internet speed. Background apps keep on consuming a lot of data, which could lead to slowing the speed of active applications. To fix this:

Close the unnecessary apps by accessing your phone’s recent apps menu. Clear apps which are not in use. This will help to build up the bandwidth and get faster internet speeds. Turn off location services when not in use

Do you know that location services, when kept on could drain a lot of your mobile data?

Apps like Google Maps continuously use data when the location is enabled, even if the app is not open.

Go to Settings There, turn off the Location option.

Alternatively, you could disable location by pulling down the quick settings toggle in your smartphone.

Image Source : FILESmartphone with slow internet- How to dix

This simple step can save data and improve your overall internet speed.

Keep your smartphone software updated

Many users neglect to update their smartphone’s software and apps for months, which could be another reason for slow internet speed. Updates often include fixes for bugs and network-related issues.

To check for updates, go to the Google Play Store There see if any apps require updating. Update your smartphone software via Settings to ensure optimal performance. Regular updates help your device run smoothly and maintain good data speed.

By following these given tips, you could easily avoid the slowing of the internet and make the most of your 5G connection.

