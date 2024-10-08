iOS 18.1 to get Apple Intelligence features on October 28: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 18

After the release of the iPhone 16 series, anticipation is high for Apple’s new Intelligence features. It has been said that the company is set to debut iOS 18.1, which will bring the first wave of these features to select iPhones. Initially, in the beta phase, the new software is now ready for a public release on October 28, 2024.

What are Apple Intelligence features?

According to tech insider Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence aims at bringing smarter, AI-driven functionalities to the iPhones, which will include:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Although expect the new feature to launch alongside the iPhone 16, Apple took extra time to ensure a smooth, bug-free experience for users. The company has further scaled its private cloud infrastructure to manage the influx of millions of updates when the software becomes available.

First Apple Intelligence features rolling out on October

While October’s release will include a few key Apple Intelligence features, others will follow throughout 2025. Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming in iOS 18.1:

Advanced writing tools: Apple Intelligence will offer smart writing assistance, including proofreading for grammar and spelling, rewriting for tone adjustments and refining word choice. Users can select tone options like Friendly, Professional, or Concise. Enhanced Photos app: The Photos app will now create Memory Movies using just a description like ‘My cat in 2024’ or ‘Orlando in the summer’. The feature will automatically curate relevant photos and soundtracks, with options to customize scenes through the Memory Mixes feature. Clean Up Tool: A new tool will enable the users to remove unwanted elements from photos, which is similar to Android’s Magic Eraser. This feature uses AI to edit images without impacting the main subject. Revamped Siri UI: October's update will also bring a new look for Siri, which will light up all screen edges when active. While most AI-driven capabilities will arrive later, this visual upgrade will enhance user interactions. Priority Notifications: Apple Intelligence will automatically sort and prioritize important notifications, displaying them in a new Priority Notifications section. This feature will also work with Focus Modes to minimize interruptions by surfacing only critical alerts.

Apple Intelligence: Future updates

The launch of iOS 18.1 is scheduled to be released in October and it is said that it is just the beginning of the company. Apple has planned a series of updates, with iOS 18.2 set to arrive in December 2024, and will bring ChatGPT integration, Image Playground and Genmoji.

More advanced features, including a completely overhauled Siri, are expected in early 2025 with iOS 18.3 or 18.4. The complete Apple Intelligence suite is anticipated to be available by the time the iPhone SE 4 hits the market.

