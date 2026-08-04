Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over vulgar remarks on Trisha, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay amid massive row

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday arrested Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin shortly after registering a case against him over a controversial remark made during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute, which many have interpreted as referring to actor Trisha.

The remark was made while Udhayanidhi was criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his handling of the Cauvery issue. It sparked a political storm, with opponents alleging that it was a sexual innuendo linked to Vijay's friendship with the actor. He has been booked under sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2), 352 of BNS, Section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 67.

DMK calls Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest an act of political vendetta

The DMK, in a press release, alleged that the action against Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was driven by political vendetta. The party claimed that farmers are distressed over the Cauvery water dispute and the TVK government has no answers, which is why an unnecessary controversy was being created to target and arrest the Opposition leader. The DMK maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were made entirely in the context of Cauvery river water and were being deliberately misinterpreted. It also questioned why no action was being taken against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and other TVK leaders who, according to the party, had made objectionable remarks against the DMK, if the law was the same for everyone.

The party further alleged that the arrest was carried out a day before the Assembly Budget Session to prevent Udhayanidhi from attending the House and to suppress the Opposition's voice. According to the release, M.K. Stalin met a team of lawyers at the DMK headquarters and advised them to present all the facts in the case. The legal team was subsequently sent to Thanjavur.

Kanimozhi calls arrest 'blatant cowardice', accuses government of trying to silence Opposition

DMK MP Kanimozhi also strongly criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest, accusing the government of resorting to "oppressive tactics" against the Opposition. "If the government wants to personally take revenge against LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict. But, lacking the courage to confront the DMK as an opposition party, for the government to resort to such oppressive tactics is against the law," Kanimozhi said.

She further alleged that the timing of the arrest was aimed at preventing Udhayanidhi from participating in the Assembly session beginning on Wednesday. "Arresting the Leader of Opposition in this way, solely to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session starting tomorrow, is blatant cowardice," she added.

I did not name anyone: Stalin junior responds to row

Responding to the action against him, Udhayanidhi defended his statement, insisting that he had done nothing wrong and had not named anyone other than the chief minister. Calling the police action "vengeful" as he was escorted away in a police vehicle, he said the matter should ultimately be decided by the court.

The remark has drawn widespread criticism across Tamil Nadu's political spectrum, with several parties condemning it as inappropriate and offensive.

Meanwhile, TVK workers carried out a massive protest in Chennai against the DMK leader and his remarks made at a rally in Thanjavur on Monday. Some of the protesting TVK cadres were also detained as they tried to breach security barricades set up outside Udhayanidhi's residence.

What is the controversy about?

Udhayanidhi made the controversial remark while addressing a rally on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, where he accused Chief Minister Vijay of failing to secure the state's share of river water and remaining silent on the issue.

During his speech, sections of the crowd repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, a reference to her widely speculated friendship with Vijay. Pausing briefly, Udhayanidhi smiled and remarked that whether the water reached elsewhere or not, it should "reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the river. The comment has been widely interpreted as a sexual innuendo, triggering a political controversy.

The TVK strongly condemned the remark, with MLA Rhevanth Charan calling it inappropriate for a public representative.

He accused the DMK of lowering the quality of political discourse and alleged that the party had resorted to provocative remarks after its Cauvery protest failed to generate the desired public response. Charan also claimed the DMK was prioritising sensationalism over substantive issues and warned that such conduct would further damage the party's public image.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also criticised Udhayanidhi, describing the remark as offensive and unbecoming of a senior political leader. State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy questioned the silence of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the controversy and called for legal action against Udhayanidhi, arguing that it would send a clear message against inappropriate public conduct.

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