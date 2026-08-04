4 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 493 points, Nifty opens at 24,703 amid mixed global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session on a cautious note as global markets remain cautiously positive, with investors continuing to assess the latest US corporate earnings. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 493.94 points or 0.62 per cent to start the session at 79,132.97, the Nifty shed 70.4 points to open at 24,703.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,639.03 and the Nifty 50 at 24,774.30. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 137.24 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 60.48 points or 0.68 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,940.94.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,379 stocks advancing against 1,115 stocks declining on the NSE. 109 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 56 points at 24,609, compared to the previous close of 24,665. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers for the sixth straight session, purchasing equities worth Rs 922.26 crore on August 1, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 922.26 crore.



Asian Markets Today

Asian markets declined on Tuesday, despite a rally on Wall Street following a decline in crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 344.90 points or 0.54 per cent at 63,410 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 90.40 points or 0.35 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 79.83 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green with a gain of 5.93 points or 0.16 per cent.