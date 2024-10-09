Google Chat introduces video messaging: Here’s how to use this new feature

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Chat

Google has added a new feature in Google Chat which enables the user to send video messages directly within chats. This update aims to make communication more interactive and efficient, perfect for business updates, team announcements, or project discussions. Here’s everything you need to know about this feature and how to use it.

How to use the video message feature in Google Chat

Step 1 : Open Google Chat and click on the compose box, where you usually type messages.

: Open Google Chat and click on the compose box, where you usually type messages. Step 2 : Select the record button and choose "video message."

: Select the record button and choose "video message." Step 3 : Record your video message. Once finished, you can preview it or re-record it if needed.

: Record your video message. Once finished, you can preview it or re-record it if needed. Step 4: When satisfied with the recording, press send to share your video message.

Where can you use the video messages feature from Google Chat?

Video messages can be shared in direct messages (DMs), group chats, and spaces within Google Chat.

Users can interact with video messages just like text, by reacting, quoting, or replying in a thread.

Currently, users can record and send video messages on the web version of Google Chat, while mobile users can only receive and view them. Google plans to extend recording capabilities to mobile platforms soon.

Who can access the Video messaging feature?

The new video messaging feature is available to a range of Google Workspace users, including:

Business Starter, Standard, Plus

Enterprise Standard, Plus

Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials

Nonprofits

Frontline Starter, Standard

The new feature started rolling out on October 7, 2024, for Rapid Release domains, with Scheduled Release domains- as they started receiving it from October 25, 2024. The rollout may take up to 15 days for all the users to see the update.

Plans: Transcriptions and expanded device support to surface soon

For now, users cannot record video messages on ChromeOS, Linux, or Firefox. However, it has been said that Google is working on adding transcription services, which will enable users to read video messages, making them more accessible.

As the feature gradually becomes available to more devices, it is expected to further enhance team collaboration and communication across various platforms.

Why does this update matter?

Better Communication, Less Confusion

Google’s new video messaging feature in Chat is all about convenience and clarity. Whether you’re sharing a quick project update, delivering a company announcement, or just checking in with your team, video messages can help make communication more personal and clearer. With the ongoing rollout, more Google Chat users will soon have access to this powerful feature, making workplace communication smoother than ever before.

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S 15/16 OLED Review: Sleek, smart, fast and fabulous!

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers