BCCI name India squad for upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2026, Prema Rawat retains her spot

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India’s squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2026. It is interesting to note that veteran batter Harmanpreet Kaur remains the skipper of the side, with Smriti Mandhana being the vice-captain.

The likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, and many more stars have been named in the squad, as India went with a largely unchanged squad for the tournament.

It is interesting to note that Prema Rawat has retained her spot in the squad as well. Shreyanka Patil does not feature in the squad, as she has not yet recovered from her ankle ligament injury that saw her being ruled out of the T20 World Cup midway as well.

Patil will make her return to the squad for the Asian Games, however, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in the tournament.

Schedule for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 yet to be announced

Speaking of the upcoming tournament, it is interesting to note that the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 schedule is yet to be announced. The tournament is expected to run from late August to mid-September. Furthermore, shortly after the conclusion of the Asia Cup, the Asian Games will follow, as they are slated to take place from September 17 to 22.

With several star players in the squad, the Women in Blue will go into the Asia Cup as the heavy favourites, and the likes of Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, and others being in the reserves, the side does have enough firepower that is needed to come out of the tournament as the champions. With the schedule set to be announced soon, it could be interesting to see who team India faces in their first game.

India squad for Women's Asia Cup

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Reserves: Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Minnu Mani

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